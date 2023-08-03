Three of Liverpool’s players have contracts expiring in less than 12 months and, to replace them, work needs to be done.

After a summer overhaul, Liverpool seem thin on the ground in certain departments despite two new signings.

The Reds have just four centre-backs who will realistically play first-team football this season, which isn’t actually a lot given Liverpool will want to win all four competitions entered.

Meanwhile, even though Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai have arrived, midfield numbers are now light after the departures of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho.

Options will be even fewer in these positions next summer unless Liverpool act.

Thiago, Joel Matip, and Adrian all have contracts that run until the summer of 2024, and each is expected to leave when we reach that point.

Liverpool’s squad & when their contracts end Goalkeepers: Adrian (2024), Kelleher (2026), Alisson (2027) Defenders: Van den Berg (2026), Phillips (2025), Van Dijk (2025), Alexander-Arnold (2025), Tsimikas (2025), Konate (2026), Robertson (2026), Williams (2026), Gomez (2027) Midfielders: Thiago (2024), Jones (2027), Elliott (2027), Bajcetic (2027), Szoboszlai (2028), Mac Allister (2028) Attackers: Salah (2025), Carvalho (2027), Diaz (2027), Nunez (2027), Jota (2027), Gakpo (2028)

Liverpool’s forward line is in a very healthy position for the next few years; they have done a very good job of replacing Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino.

It is further back where problems lie.

Thiago is undoubtedly an exceptional player, but Liverpool can’t manufacture him into their plans due to his injury issues.

He does, though, add to numbers throughout the season and will give the Reds a boost when he appears.

Romeo Lavia and the Brazilian, Andre, are the two midfielders Liverpool look most likely to sign, but a move for both this summer seems unlikely.

Andre is a player that the club are exploring, This Is Anfield understands, but with his club, Fluminense, still in the middle of a Copa Libertadores run, a move in January is more probable.

With a 33-year-old Thiago unlikely to be offered a new deal next summer, in part due to his hefty £200,000 weekly wage, Liverpool would be wise to get transfer for Andre done before in January.

Like Cody Gakpo last season and Luis Diaz the year before, this would allow him time to adapt to the Premier League before being relied upon by Jurgen Klopp for the following campaign.

The Joel Matip effect

Matip is arguably more important to Liverpool than Thiago at the moment, despite the obvious difference in quality.

At his peak around 2019, the former-Cameroon international could be considered one of the world’s best.

But now, with Liverpool needing somebody with pace to cover lots of ground on the right side of defence, Matip is less effective.

Like most players, his form dropped last year but, even in pre-season, he has looked uncomfortable in a role that requires him covering wider spaces.

Ibrahima Konate and Joe Gomez will surely start the season as more suitable candidates to partner Virgil van Dijk and, though he won’t be short of game time, next summer would be the ideal time for Matip to part ways.

This means he, as well as Nat Phillips and Sepp van den Berg in all likelihood, would leave with nobody yet there to replace them.

Liverpool also need somebody who can play on the left side of defence, should they persist with the new 3-4-3 formation while in possession.

Ideally, all this means the Reds would have signed a quality centre-back with pace this window however, it seems supporters will have to wait for that acquisition.

Adrian is less of an issue

This summer, Adrian signed a one-year extension to stay at Liverpool until next year.

He has been at the club for four terms now, but the Spanish goalkeeper has never really managed to get fans to trust him between the posts.

Klopp has felt similarly over the last two years, with Caoimhin Kelleher surpassing him as the No. 2 goalkeeper.

In fact, Adrian may not play at all this season, but goalkeepers are often kept around for their positive impact on other players in the dressing room.

Another extension next year would seem excessive, though, and with Kelleher potentially seeking a starting XI place elsewhere, Liverpool should turn to the market or their academy for another goalkeeper next summer.