Liverpool are not the mystery club who have lodged a bid worth over £80m for Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo.

According to a report from The Athletic on Wednesday, sources close to the south coast club are claiming to have recently received an offer for the 21-year-old far exceeding those from Chelsea during their pursuit of his signature this summer.

That revelation led to speculation that Liverpool may have entered the fray as they continue to seek reinforcements in midfield following the departures of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho.

However, This Is Anfield understands that the Reds have not become involved in the battle for Caicedo’s signature.

Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia remains the club’s focus despite bids worth up to £37m and £41m having been turned down in recent days.

The rejection of the latter offer has forced Liverpool to assess alternative options, with Fluminense star Andre Trindade among them.

It is understood that contact has been made with the Brazilian club over the 22-year-old, who is valued at around £20m.

However, Fluminense would be reluctant to allow him to leave until the end of their season, making an arrival before January unlikely.

Lavia remains the priority, and a third bid for the Belgian youngster, who is valued at £50m by Southampton, is expected in the coming days.

But, Liverpool are in a race against time to have the 19-year-old in place before the start of the Premier League season, with that trip to Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea just 10 days away.