With Fabinho and Jordan Henderson now plying their trade in Saudi Arabia and a proposed move for Romeo Lavia progressing at glacial pace, Liverpool find themselves without a recognised holding midfielder for their opener at Chelsea.

It is a disappointing situation for supporters who had hoped to see the Reds arrive into this season as a well-oiled machine capable of righting the wrongs of the last campaign from the off.

And the same probably goes for Jurgen Klopp, who has always spoken about the importance of getting business done early in the summer.

Still, the German cannot afford to dwell on any anguish for too long, with his focus in the short-term on finding an internal fix for that gaping hole at the base of his midfield.

So, how does Klopp go about mitigating for that issue at Chelsea? We assess the options below…

Curtis Jones

Pros: The 22-year-old effectively played as a holding midfielder as England under-21s won the European Championships in impressive fashion this summer, and has featured there in Liverpool’s most recent friendly outings in Singapore.

He certainly has the patience in possession needed to dictate the play from deep and is underrated in terms of his combativeness in the centre of the park.

Cons: It may only have been a friendly, but Jones did look a little lacking in terms of defensive anticipation up against Bayern Munich in midweek. Defending on the front foot is an entirely different skill and it could be that he is more suited to that, particularly against elite-level opposition.

On the evidence of Wednesday, Chelsea will feel they can expose him.

Alexis Mac Allister

Pros: Mac Allister lined up as the deepest midfielder on a number of occasions during his time at Brighton and, though his take on the position is more possession-oriented than destructive, his flexibility and intelligence could make it work.

Cons: Pre-season has made it quite clear that the World Cup winner has been brought in to act as the link between Liverpool’s defence and attack in a slightly higher midfield position, and he has excelled in that role during this summer’s friendlies.

It is difficult to imagine Klopp rushing to move a new signing who seems to be settling in really nicely.

Dominik Szoboszlai

Pros: Perhaps surprisingly, Szoboszlai’s defensive work has been the most eye-catching element of his first outings as a Liverpool player. The Hungarian has been safer than might have been expected on the ball, but has won it regularly thanks to a combination of aggressiveness and physicality.

Cons: Unfortunately, he too is very much in the front-footed defender mould, and has never played in holding midfield in his professional career.

If Szoboszlai is ever going to be moved positionally, he feels like more of a candidate to go into the front three than drop back into the anchor role.

Thiago

Pros: A supremely gifted footballer who, like Mac Allister, has offered a more cultured take on the No. 6 role when given the chance to play there in the past. Thiago might not be a destroyer, but would Chelsea be able to take the ball off Liverpool with him pulling the strings from deep?

Cons: Sadly, it does not seem like the Spaniard will be fit enough to feature from the off at Stamford Bridge. As This Is Anfield revealed on Friday, he is only returning to full training for the first time since hip surgery this weekend, and so would do well to claim a place on the bench as things stand.

Stefan Bajcetic

Pros: The most natural holding midfielder still in the squad, Bajcetic was a revelation as he emerged from nowhere to dislodge an off-colour Fabinho from that position at the back end of last season.

Cons: Like his fellow Spaniard Thiago, the teenager is only just on the way back from a long-term injury lay-off. He will not be rushed back for one game and so it is unlikely we see him line up at Stamford Bridge.

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Pros: Alexander-Arnold started pre-season as Liverpool’s holding midfielder as Klopp got to grips with the idea of losing both Fabinho and Henderson.

It is also worth noting that he pretty much plays the position anyway following that recent change of system, drifting from right-back to showcase his out-of-this-world passing range in the centre of the park.

Cons: Of course, if the Reds’ No. 66 is to start in central midfield rather than just arrive there during games, then that means someone taking up his old role on the right-hand side of defence.

Joe Gomez looks the obvious candidate but, given his struggles last season, would supporters really want him starting at Stamford Bridge?