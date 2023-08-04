Liverpool have received a major midfield boost ahead of the start of the new Premier League season, with Thiago Alcantara and Stefan Bajcetic in line to return to training on Saturday.

Thiago has been sidelined since undergoing surgery on a long-standing hip flexor complaint in May.

Bajcetic also missed the back end of last season due to injury, the teenager being forced to sit out as a result of a stress response around the adductor.

However, This Is Anfield understands both players are set to return to training on Saturday as the Reds resume work at Kirkby following their pre-season visit to Singapore.

The news comes as a timely boost to Jurgen Klopp, whose midfield options look thin following the departures of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho.

Liverpool are still working on a possible deal for Southampton‘s Romeo Lavia, but fell short of the south coast club’s £50 million valuation with their first two bids.

Fluminense star Andre Trindade has emerged as a potential alternative, though no firm progress has been made since initial contact with the Brazilian side.

Even should deals for either be completed imminently, it seems unlikely that they would be handed a start for the season opener at Chelsea on August 13.

Summer signings Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai are in contention, but it remains to be seen who will occupy the holding midfield role in the capital with Bajcetic and Thiago likely far from full fitness.

Curtis Jones played the position to mixed effect as Liverpool rounded off their trip to Singapore with a 4-3 defeat to Bayern Munich.