Liverpool’s new signing Wataru Endo has realised a dream after signing for the club and he is ready to help the team “defensively” for the foreseeable.

Liverpool made a surprise move for the former Stuttgart captain and after the shock of the club’s pursuit, it quickly became apparent that this could prove a shrewd signing.

The 30-year-old arrives with experience and leadership qualities in abundance and when asked what he can bring to the club, it was a ‘defensive’ mindset and “good organisation.”

“I play as a No. 6 and I’m like a bit more [of a] defensive player,” Endo explained to LFCTV.

“I think I can help this club defensively and I will have good organisation in the middle. I think that’s my job.

“Yeah [I think I will fit into Klopp’s plans]. I try to have good communication with the defenders and I always try to scan where opponents stand and try to get them.”

Alongside his role as a defensive midfielder, Endo can also be deployed at centre-back and his versatility will be welcomed by Klopp, though he has admitted he is not the most vocal player.

“I hope so (showing leadership)! I don’t talk a lot but I always show what I have to do on the pitch and what I should do for the team,” Endo explained. “That’s what I always think about.

“I’m doing that in the national team and I’ll do that in Liverpool to.”

The Japan captain has taken the No. 3 shirt and has signed a contract until 2027, a dream come true after thoughts he may never get the opportunity.

“It feels amazing and this is my dream. It’s always [been] a dream to play [in the] Premier League and with one of the biggest clubs in the world. It’s a dream come true for me.

“I was a bit surprised when I got the offer, I thought do I still have the chance to move to a big club. So a very exciting moment for me.”

Welcome to Liverpool, Wataru!