Andre scores in cup win – Liverpool transfer now very unlikely

Liverpool have been heavily linked to Fluminense’s Andre, and any summer move has been all but sniffed out with their cup run showing no signs of stopping.

The Reds are in the market for another midfielder this summer and Andre has been mooted as a potential new signing.

But any pursuit has been conditional, with Fluminense not willing to let their midfielder leave this summer during the middle of their season.

They have high hopes in the Copa Libertadores and Andre is a fundamental piece of their puzzle, as he showed in the first leg of the quarter-final tie, scoring the first goal in their 2-0 win against Olimpia.

Fluminense will be confident they can either extend or hold on to their advantage in the second leg, which is played in the early hours of the Premier League‘s final day of the transfer window on September 1.

André with a outside the box goal for Fluminese. Fluminese’s pressure finally pays off. pic.twitter.com/aOUkxzTuZ6 — christopher ?? (@crsxsa) August 25, 2023

Earlier in the week, it was reported that the Brazilian side rejected an informal offer in the region of £25 million from Liverpool, who ESPN Brasil claim are not open to a January move.

And any hope the Reds might’ve had of luring Andre this summer rested on his exit from the competition, but he proved decisive in his team’s victory.

The 22-year-old, who scored from outside the penalty area, was FotMob‘s player of the match after finishing with a 95 percent passing accuracy, three clearances, five recoveries and seven passes into the final third.

The Reds could still tempt the midfielder by activating his release clause, which is worth around £34 million, but that looks increasing unlikely as the days tick by.

Andre insisted he is “focused 100 percent” on Fluminense in a recent interview and with all that said, January now appears the likeliest opening to secure his services.