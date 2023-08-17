The construction company responsible for Liverpool FC’s new Anfield Road Stand, The Buckingham Group, has filed a notice to appoint administrators.

The news arrives two days ahead of Liverpool’s first home game of the season, which was due to be the first game in front of the Reds’ new stand and with a 61,000 capacity.

However, delays on Buckingham’s work have meant that the new target date for completion is mid-October, but even that could now be in doubt.

This Is Anfield understands that all construction workers and tradespeople were ordered off site at Anfield this morning.

Buckingham have also been responsible for the building of Fulham FC’s new Riverside Stand, but that project is now over two years delayed.

It’s the work at Craven Cottage that is reported to have led to Buckingham filing for administration, with Fulham updating their supporters this week that the new stand won’t be completely ready until 2024/25 season.

Work on the Riverside Stand started in summer 2019 and was due to be complete in 2021, but Fulham were forced to delay the stand’s opening twice, before a phased opening that began last season.

This news will be concerning to Liverpool supporters, who have been told that a similar approach will be taken with the new Anfield Road Stand.

A test event was held at Anfield on Tuesday this week in order to attain the safety certification for the Lower Tier, which remains largely the same as before development.

The new Upper Tier, though, will not host supporters vs. Bournemouth on Saturday and Anfield’s capacity will be reduced to around 51,000.

Work on Liverpool’s Anfield Road Stand began in September 2021, with an aim of completion in time for the new 2023/24 season.

The major concern now will be whether work can continue on the Anfield Road Stand while the company is in administration or if this will lead to further delays.

The company responsible for the cladding of the new stand, subcontractor SD Samuels, filed for administration in December and was understood to be one of the reasons for the delays at Anfield.

Liverpool FC have been contacted for comment.