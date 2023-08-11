Just another day in the crazy world that is Liverpool Football Club! If you’ve been busy, here’s a bite-size look at everything you might have missed.

Caicedo saga rumbles on

Friday was filled with conflicting reports over the future of Moises Caicedo, with Liverpool agreeing a sensational deal to sign the Ecuadorian in the early hours of the morning.

The Reds had what would be a British record fee accepted by Brighton, but varying noises have since indicated that he could yet be destined for Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have pursued Caicedo throughout the summer but appeared to have been gazumped by Liverpool after the Seagulls set a midnight deadline to resolve the player’s departure.

It was then claimed that the player would prefer a move to Chelsea over Liverpool, with Caicedo’s agent angering Brighton by holding up the deal in order to assess the option of Pochettino’s side.

We can’t keep up either!

3 things today: More Caicedo and Klopp “wrong” about transfers

Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi is already resigned to losing Caicedo, saying “you can’t buy our soul” when asked about the midfielder’s imminent departure. Shots fired!

One last Caicedo note is that Chelsea appear to have pulled the plug on their pursuit of Tyler Adams, which could free up funds to outbid Liverpool for the Brighton midfielder

Jurgen Klopp has admitted he was “wrong” with his claims about £100 million transfers back in 2016, remember that?

Latest Liverpool FC news

Romeo Lavia is said to be “training well” amid the uncertainty surrounding his future, as quoted by the Daily Echo

Conor Bradley has hinted that his role will be to deputise Trent Alexander-Arnold in the hybrid role from right-back this season

Klopp has insisted that a “good solution” to Premier League time-wasting must be found amid concerns for player welfare with upcoming rule changes

Latest chat from elsewhere

Apparently other things have been happening today, with Harry Kane flying to Germany to complete his move to Bayern Munich (Sky Sports)

David Raya is set for a move to Arsenal after Thomas Frank admitted he is resigned to losing his goalkeeper on loan (BBC)

Mauricio Pochettino has revealed Chelsea are seeking a replacement for Christopher Nkunku following his knee injury (Express)

Video of the day and match of the night

As kit launches go, this was a pretty good one!

Check out Alisson and Dominik Szoboszlai as they sing You’ll Never Walk Alone on stage at a special BOSS Night event.

The Premier League is back as Vincent Kompany hosts his former club with his promoted Burnley side.

Sky Sports Main Event is the place to be from 8pm (BST) to see how quickly Man City can open the scoring, because that’s how these things tend to go!