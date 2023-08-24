With the transfer window entering its final few days, we asked you to give us your top priority for any potential late signings.

The Reds have offset the departures of five senior midfielders with the arrivals of Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai and Wataru Endo this summer.

An overhaul in the middle of the park was always likely, but the surprise exits of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho placed an even greater emphasis on that area of the pitch.

It has left many fans calling for a fourth midfielder to be added to the squad, while others are keen to see reinforcement at the back.

We put it to you on Twitter to see whether you would prefer another midfielder or a centre-back if Liverpool were to bring one more player in this summer and the results were interesting!

? What's ???? important to bring in this window? — This Is Anfield (@thisisanfield) August 21, 2023

62.7% of This Is Anfield followers voted in favour of a further recruit at No. 6, while the remaining 37.3% opted for a new defender.

Reports earlier this week indicated that Jurgen Klopp is not planning to add a further No. 6 “specialist” to his ranks this summer, with many anticipating that Fluminense’s Andre could become an option in January.

There were also stories earlier this summer which suggested that the Reds are in the market for a defender, something which made sense given the change in shape.

The failed pursuits of Romeo Lavia and Moises Caicedo prompted many supporters to believe that significant funds were available for a third midfield incoming.

Eyebrows were then raised at the relatively modest fee for 30-year-old Endo, leading some to question whether the signing was viewed as a stopgap with more to come.

Liverpool’s new 3-4-3 ‘box’ formation in possession has also highlighted a potential vacancy at the back, with all four of the squad’s senior centre-backs having picked up injuries in recent seasons.

Whether the club’s summer business is already concluded remains to be seen, but we are almost certain to hear plenty more links in the coming days.

What would be your priority if the Reds were to make one more signing before the deadline? Let us know in the comments!