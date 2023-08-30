Cheick Doucoure looks set to remain at Selhurst Park despite being left out of his side’s League Cup victory on Tuesday night.

The midfielder has been linked with a move to Anfield throughout the summer, with reports earlier this month suggesting that the Reds were “stepping up” their pursuit of the Mali international.

Doucoure was named the Eagles’ Player of the Season at the club’s 2022/23 awards and had been touted as a potential replacement for Fabinho earlier this summer.

The Evening Standard have since reported that Doucoure is “increasingly likely” to stay at Crystal Palace beyond the summer, with the player’s price tag said to have perturbed Liverpool.

It is thought that the Reds no longer intend to make a formal approach for the 23-year-old, with Palace placing a £70 million valuation in order to stave off potential suitors.

Liverpool fans had spotted Doucoure’s absence from his side’s 4-2 win over Plymouth Argyle, sparking further speculation over the midfielder’s immediate future.

His omission isn’t thought to have been related to a potential departure, with Roy Hodgson making seven changes to the side that drew away to Brentford at the weekend.

Recent reports have indicated that Liverpool are focussing their efforts on a “multi-functional” midfield signing rather than a “specialist” No. 6 to accompany the arrival of Wataru Endo.

That seemed to point towards Ryan Gravenberch becoming the most likely target, with Doucoure typically regarded as a holding midfield player.

Gravenberch now firmly looks to be the front-runner should Liverpool make a late addition to the midfield before Friday’s deadline, with German sources claiming that the Dutchman is “unhappy” with his involvement at Bayern Munich.

There is always scope for a surprise, however, with the signings of Endo and Dominik Szoboszlai both somewhat coming from left field.

Last summer’s deadline day saw Arthur sign from Juventus on a 12-month loan deal, but fans will be hoping any potential late incomings are more successful than the Brazilian, who made just one senior appearance for the club.