Into the final week of the transfer window, Liverpool are now expected to make a move for “unhappy” Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch.

The transfer window closes for Premier League clubs at 11pm on Friday, with plenty still possible for Jurgen Klopp‘s Reds.

Liverpool are in the market for another signing, with plans to bring in a “multifunctional” midfielder, while many hope a centre-back will also be sought.

That midfielder, it would seem, could be Netherlands international Gravenberch.

Gravenberch has been linked with a move to Anfield throughout the summer, with talks between the club and the player’s representatives taking place in April.

A decision has been delayed, though, as the 21-year-old awaited clarity from Thomas Tuchel over his position – and so far he has clocked nine minutes in three games this season.

That has left him “unhappy,” according to Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, who reports that there is now a “feeling” Liverpool could “push” to sign him.

Bayern are said to be “waiting for concrete offers,” with a price tag of £25 million touted when initial contact was made.

Man United are also credited with an interest but Liverpool’s is described as “hotter,” and Gravenberch himself “expects an offer” from Merseyside.

Liverpool have tracked Gravenberch for years, and had hoped to sign him from Ajax before he opted to join Bayern, so it stands to reason that they would be in pursuit.

Having only turned 21 this calendar year, he remains eligible as an under-21 player in the Premier League, meaning a non-homegrown slot is still available.

That would, in theory, allow another signing to be made before 11pm on Friday on top of Gravenberch – meaning another centre-back is not out of the question.

But there are understandable concerns over the profile of midfielder Liverpool seem to be targeting in these final days of the window.

Gravenberch, who appears to be in search of a regular starting role, is not a natural No. 6, so would likely be competing for a starting spot with Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai.

Beyond that, Klopp also has the likes of Thiago, Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott and Stefan Bajcetic in the advanced roles.

Many had hoped for a specialist defensive midfielder such as Crystal Palace‘s Cheick Doucoure, but the approach could be to flood the No. 8 spots and rely on Wataru Endo.