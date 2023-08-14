With vile Hillsborough chants audible during Sunday’s 1-1 draw between Chelsea and Liverpool, the Metropolitan Police have confirmed one arrest.

Not long after kickoff at Stamford Bridge, sickening chants could be heard from the stands.

A rendition of ‘sign on’ was followed by chants of ‘always the victims’ as sections of Chelsea supporters resorted, again, to tragedy chanting.

This comes despite a new directive from the Premier League and the FA to “crack down” on chants referencing footballing tragedies, announced last month.

Stadium bans and criminal sanctions are among the punishments referenced in their joint-statement, following a series of incidents in recent years.

During the 1-1 draw on Sunday, the Metropolitan Police confirmed two supporters were reprimanded for their involvement in Hillsborough chanting.

Officers have been made aware of reports on social media re: tragedy chanting at the Chelsea v Liverpool match Working with the club we have identified 2 males suspected of engaging in this behaviour. One was arrested on suspicion of public order offences & the other was ejected — MPS Football Unit (@MPSFootballUnit) August 13, 2023

“Officers have been made aware of reports on social media re: tragedy chanting at the Chelsea v Liverpool match,” a statement on Twitter reads.

“Working with the club we have identified two males suspected of engaging in this behaviour.

“One was arrested on suspicion of public order offences and the other was ejected.”

The Hillsborough Survivors Support Alliance (HSA) have called for the Premier League to sanction clubs in the event of ongoing abuse.

“Play behind closed doors, dock points, whatever it takes to stop these pathetic idiots,” was the HSA response on Sunday.

In January, a total of 16 Chelsea fans were ejected from the away end for Hillsborough chants during the 0-0 draw at Anfield.

Also last season, Leeds issued a lifetime ban to one of their supporters, Man City belatedly apologised for their fans’ chanting and Tottenham and Man United fans were arrested for similar offences.

Commentator Martin Tyler, meanwhile, was forced to apologise and reminded of his responsibilities after relating Hillsborough with “other hooligan-related issues” during a Sky Sports broadcast.