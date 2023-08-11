Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino has spoken amidst the transfer saga regarding Moises Caicedo.

Liverpool have a £111 million deal with Brighton for midfielder Caicedo.

Jurgen Klopp confirmed that the deal has been agreed in his pre-Chelsea press-conference, but there are still obstacles to the transfer.

The deal appears to have been delayed as reports suggest the Ecuadorian is still deciding on his preferred destination.

Unlike Klopp, Pochettino was quiet on the subject, saying: “At the moment, I don’t want to talk about players that don’t belong to us.

“But, like any club, we are working really hard to add more quality and of course to reinforce the team and the squad.

“We are working hard and I am so happy with the way we are doing the things. At the moment, so far so good.”

The Chelsea boss seemed content with the situation but was keeping his cards close to his chest.

The Independent‘s Miguel Delaney and the Guardian‘s Jacob Steinberg have reported that Chelsea are still holding out hope that they will land the 21-year-old.

Delaney explained that there is a belief at Chelsea that “they have a superior offer to the player and that they can trump the Anfield club on price.”

It comes after a lengthy pursuit of the Ecuadorian from those among Chelsea‘s hierarchy, with a number of bids already rejected by Brighton this summer.

Caicedo has been based in London after leaving training with Brighton earlier in the week, and was expected to head to Merseyside for the next stages of his move.