A 10-man Liverpool had to come from behind to collect their first three points of the season, with each of the starting forwards all on the scoresheet against Bournemouth.

We saw both the worst and the exhilarating side of Liverpool on their return to Anfield, which only highlighted the need for defensive midfielders – Wataru Endo has a job on his hands!

Conceding inside the first three minutes was indicative of how open and soft the Reds are in defence, but, thankfully, both Luis Diaz and Mo Salah found the net in response.

An astonishing red card for Alexis Mac Allister left Anfield dumbfounded, but not enough to see Diogo Jota scupper the chance to make it 3-1 – his first goal of the season.

Endo’s debut, knocks to Trent Alexander-Arnold and Luis Diaz, a red card and three points, it all made for quite the rollercoaster at Anfield – though there was one clear standout.

Szoboszlai has been quick to show how influential he will be…

In Dominik Szoboszlai, Liverpool have got themselves quite the player and his dominant display at Anfield was not lost on supporters…

Hard pressed to remember an Anfield debut as impressive as Dominik Szoboszlai’s. Oozed class. So assured in and out if possession, full of energy and ran the game for 80 minutes. He looks like a tremendous signing already. — Simon Clancy (@SiClancy) August 19, 2023

Szoboszlai has only been at the club a couple of months but is Liverpool’s most intelligent and intense presser — Lewis Bower (@LewisBower2021) August 19, 2023

Big thing about Szoboszlai, loves a shot from distance. That’s the benefit right there. — Andrew Beasley (@BassTunedToRed) August 19, 2023

Probably a bit too early to be talking about Player of the Season but I think Szoboszlai has got this one wrapped up tbh. — Josh Williams (@DistanceCovered) August 19, 2023

Dominik Szoboszlai is just what we needed. Always thinking forward and linking up play. Brilliant play #LFCBOU — M. I. N (@im_a_kop) August 19, 2023

Is it too late to make Szoboszlai captain and give him an eight-year contract? What a performance ? — Sean Bradbury (@seanbrad2) August 19, 2023

Those half turns in midfield from Szoboszlai are ???……..he’s going to be some player for us for sure!!! — Jurgen said to me you know….. (@JohnEtheridge79) August 19, 2023

I think we will eventually have a number 8 worthy of Steve's shirt. #Szoboszlai #LFC — LFCZA ?? (@LFCZA) August 19, 2023

A red? You’re having a laugh, ref!

As for another Anfield debutant, there was an overwhelming consensus regarding the No. 10’s red card…

Honestly, the game has gone. How can that be a red card for Mac Allister…and how the hell has it not been overturned by VAR? Clearly going for ball, contact is foot to foot because that's the height the ball was. Truly ridiculous decision.#LFC #LIVBOU — David Maddock (@MaddockMirror) August 19, 2023

For the referee to give a straight red is one thing, but it’s beyond me how two officials in a VAR booth can watch multiple replays of that Mac Allister challenge and agree “yep, that’s a sending off, good decision.” A complete joke. Surely the three match ban gets overturned. — Joel Rabinowitz (@joel_archie) August 19, 2023

Mac Allister sees red but it’s a nonsense. Referee and VAR at Anfield having a poor day. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) August 19, 2023

That's a shocking decision. New ref, Paul Tierney on VAR. Interesting. — Jack Lusby (@LusbyJack) August 19, 2023

“What in the world was that red card decision? Appalling refereeing. Of course Tierney sitting in the VAR doesn’t even want to look at it.” – Jacob in TIA comments

That is an absolutely horrendous decision. Football is a mess #LIVBOU — Jamie Holme (@JamieHolme) August 19, 2023

Right so this is the red card – two players going for the ball – both side footed – no way is this a red for Mac Allister pic.twitter.com/9MZlj9gBiU — Nubaid Haroon (@RamboFYI) August 19, 2023

For the referee to give a straight red is one thing, but it’s beyond me how two officials in a VAR booth can watch multiple replays of that Mac Allister challenge and agree “yep, that’s a sending off, good decision.” A complete joke. Surely the three match ban gets overturned. — Joel Rabinowitz (@joel_archie) August 19, 2023

Paul Tierney on VAR today. No idea how he has watched that tackle from Mac Allister back and not sent Bramall to take another look on the screen. — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) August 19, 2023

A very poor start but the Reds response was key…

The areas Liverpool need to improve were on show once more but their powers of recovery ensured three needed points were collected…

That's a good win from a game that threw up plenty of tests for Liverpool. Still some concerns defensively but they looked absolutely electric going forward. And surely they'll have a decent case to appeal that Alexis Mac Allister red card – a lengthy ban would be harsh. — David Lynch (@dmlynchlfc) August 19, 2023

A really solid win for Liverpool considering the woeful start. Never a red card and a few still finding their feet from pre-season. Szoboszlai was outstanding. Some home debut from him. — Paul Gorst (@ptgorst) August 19, 2023

“A win is a win. And this one is more important than the 9-0 last season. That one papered over a lot of the cracks that showed up later in the season. “This one reminded us of exactly where we are. A team that will have no problem scoring goals but is a mess at the back because of the lack of a proper DM.” – Srikanth Suresh in TIA comments.

“A win is a win, but…still more questions than answers. A key player out for 3 games & potential injury worries.” – Kloppleganger in TIA comments.