LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, August 19, 2023: Liverpool's Dominik Szoboszlai during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and AFC Bournemouth at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Dominik Szoboszlai “just what we needed” – but fans question “shocking” red card

A 10-man Liverpool had to come from behind to collect their first three points of the season, with each of the starting forwards all on the scoresheet against Bournemouth.

We saw both the worst and the exhilarating side of Liverpool on their return to Anfield, which only highlighted the need for defensive midfielders – Wataru Endo has a job on his hands!

Conceding inside the first three minutes was indicative of how open and soft the Reds are in defence, but, thankfully, both Luis Diaz and Mo Salah found the net in response.

An astonishing red card for Alexis Mac Allister left Anfield dumbfounded, but not enough to see Diogo Jota scupper the chance to make it 3-1 – his first goal of the season.

Endo’s debut, knocks to Trent Alexander-Arnold and Luis Diaz, a red card and three points, it all made for quite the rollercoaster at Anfield – though there was one clear standout.

 

Szoboszlai has been quick to show how influential he will be…

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, August 19, 2023: Liverpool's Dominik Szoboszlai drives forward with the ball during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and AFC Bournemouth at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

In Dominik Szoboszlai, Liverpool have got themselves quite the player and his dominant display at Anfield was not lost on supporters…

 

A red? You’re having a laugh, ref!

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, August 19, 2023: Liverpool's Alexis Mac Allister (R) is sent off by Referee Thomas Bramall after a high challenge on Bournemouth's Ryan Christie during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and AFC Bournemouth at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

As for another Anfield debutant, there was an overwhelming consensus regarding the No. 10’s red card…

“What in the world was that red card decision? Appalling refereeing. Of course Tierney sitting in the VAR doesn’t even want to look at it.” – Jacob in TIA comments

 

A very poor start but the Reds response was key…

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, August 19, 2023: Liverpool's Diogo Jota celebrates scoring their side's third goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and AFC Bournemouth at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

The areas Liverpool need to improve were on show once more but their powers of recovery ensured three needed points were collected…

“A win is a win. And this one is more important than the 9-0 last season. That one papered over a lot of the cracks that showed up later in the season.

“This one reminded us of exactly where we are. A team that will have no problem scoring goals but is a mess at the back because of the lack of a proper DM.” – Srikanth Suresh in TIA comments.

“A win is a win, but…still more questions than answers. A key player out for 3 games & potential injury worries.” – Kloppleganger in TIA comments.

