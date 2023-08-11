Liverpool have agreed a British record fee for Brighton’s Moises Caicedo and fans have naturally had plenty to say on the huge surprise story.

It would have seemed preposterous to have even considered it 24 hours earlier, but Caicedo now looks to be heading to Anfield after weeks of negotiations for Romeo Lavia have ultimately proved fruitless.

The Ecuadorian will become the club’s record signing by quite some distance if and when the deal goes through, putting fans in buoyant spirits ahead of the new season.

There are one or two voices of concern regarding the fee, but the mood of the fanbase is an ultimately positive one as the Reds finally close in on a defensive midfield signing.

Let’s take a look at what fans are saying following this remarkable news.

The excitement, and shock, are palpable!

Correct me if I’m wrong but I think Alisson came on stage last night with Missy Bo & Dom Szobsozlai and this morning we’ve woken up to a record transfer bid for Caicedo The reds are back in town — Kieo (@kieomusic) August 11, 2023

Caicedo & Mac Allister when they see each other at the AXA pic.twitter.com/yjSRKqOf5o — Karen (@Karen31_x) August 11, 2023

“I love the fact that he’s played with Mac Allister at Brighton. You can’t buy chemistry; it takes time.” – Nigel Roberts on Facebook.

someone sort 2500 Ecuador flags for that away end sunday — Jamie (@DunnyLFC_) August 11, 2023

What a fantastic transfer window for the Merseyside clubs….. Alexis MacAllister, Dominik SoBossLa, Moises Caicedo & Ashley Young ? — 97 Unlawfully Killed (@RichieG_LFC) August 11, 2023

Rebuilding an entire midfield for £205m with 3 elite players is exceptional work. Now, how do we go about getting the best midfield in the world song going again? — Matt Ladson (@mattladson) August 11, 2023

Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Thiago, Curtis and Elliott are superb options for the 8s with Caicedo and Bajcetic as the 6s Incredible XI for the League with a perfect blend of quality cover and youth for Europa and the secondary comps. Massive props to Schmadtke and LFC. — Si (@TalkingAnfield) August 11, 2023

Monday: Beat Darmstadt 3-1 at Preston

Tuesday: Quiet

Wednesday: FSG Out

Thursday: Alisson Becker gets on the guitar at a Boss Night and the 3rd kit pre-sale goes so well Liverpool lash a £110m bid in for Moises Caicedo

Friday: Refunds for FSG Out plane processed #LFC — Chris Mac (@chrismackop) August 11, 2023

A big price tag, but the Reds have put their money where their mouth is…

To be fair, those wearing tin foil hats saying Liverpool were waiting on the Mbappe situation to pan out with a view of going for Tchouameni now don’t look as silly. Mbappe confirms he’s staying at PSG and Liverpool have splashed £110m within 24 hours. Seems convenient. — Ben Kelly (@bkelly776) August 11, 2023

Some good news there about Caicedo then. ? Does make me wonder why we didn't just go for Bellingham, though.#lfc — Sam Millne (@sam_millne) August 11, 2023

You have to laugh that Liverpool's – let's face it tight – owners have given the green light to the most expensive signing in the history of the English game. Football… — Henry Jackson (@HenryJackson87) August 11, 2023

“ok lads this is off the walls, i didnt expect this is a million years. wow” – Irish Red in the This Is Anfield comments

This Caicedo signing has Van Djik vibes. Huge fee for a top PL player in a position that is despartely needed. — Louis (@TheBurgundyRed) August 11, 2023

They've always paid the money for the right players. Exceptional midfield rebuild. Mac – Caicedo already have a relationship and now they have an X factor player like Szoboszlai too. They'll finish top 3 now. https://t.co/qOgOR1n3lx — ? (@enganche_010) August 11, 2023

There’s never a dull moment following this football club!

With Liverpool’s Lavia talks continuing to stall, you’d have been forgiven for thinking a No. 6 signing was never going to come, let alone one as big as Caicedo.

It is unquestionably a hefty price and he will arrive with all of the pressures attached to that, but the Reds have got the business done when it was needed and all of a sudden the midfield picture looks a lot rosier.

We already can’t wait to see him in red!