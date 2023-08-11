★ PREMIUM
2K6GAKY 08 Oct 2022 - Brighton and Hove Albion v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League - Amex Stadium Brighton's Moises Caicedo during the Premier League match at the Amex Stadium. Picture : Mark Pain / Alamy Live News
Fans laud “exceptional” Moises Caicedo despite “huge” agreed fee

Liverpool have agreed a British record fee for Brighton’s Moises Caicedo and fans have naturally had plenty to say on the huge surprise story.

It would have seemed preposterous to have even considered it 24 hours earlier, but Caicedo now looks to be heading to Anfield after weeks of negotiations for Romeo Lavia have ultimately proved fruitless.

The Ecuadorian will become the club’s record signing by quite some distance if and when the deal goes through, putting fans in buoyant spirits ahead of the new season.

There are one or two voices of concern regarding the fee, but the mood of the fanbase is an ultimately positive one as the Reds finally close in on a defensive midfield signing.

Let’s take a look at what fans are saying following this remarkable news.

 

The excitement, and shock, are palpable!

“I love the fact that he’s played with Mac Allister at Brighton. You can’t buy chemistry; it takes time.”

Nigel Roberts on Facebook.

 

A big price tag, but the Reds have put their money where their mouth is…

“ok lads this is off the walls, i didnt expect this is a million years. wow”

Irish Red in the This Is Anfield comments

There’s never a dull moment following this football club!

With Liverpool’s Lavia talks continuing to stall, you’d have been forgiven for thinking a No. 6 signing was never going to come, let alone one as big as Caicedo.

It is unquestionably a hefty price and he will arrive with all of the pressures attached to that, but the Reds have got the business done when it was needed and all of a sudden the midfield picture looks a lot rosier.

We already can’t wait to see him in red!

