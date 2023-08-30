Dominik Szoboszlai‘s move to a “different dimension” in Liverpool was the right next step in the eyes of his national coach after growing in stature with the captain’s armband.

Szoboszlai is one of five Liverpool players who currently captains his national side, having already registered 32 Hungary caps at the age of just 22.

The midfielder has made an impressive start to life at Anfield, putting in a man-of-the-match display on his home debut against Bournemouth, and seemingly never running out of energy.

Liverpool’s No. 8 has slotted in seamlessly since arriving from Leipzig, and with September internationals on the horizon, Hungary manager Marco Rossi had the opportunity to praise his captain’s progress.

“Leipzig was also an excellent team for him, but Liverpool is a different dimension,” Rossi said of the No. 8 when announcing his squad for September internationals.

“He always took the steps at the right time, and for me he completely proved himself, it was a good decision to appoint him as the captain of the national team.

“Since then, he is much more responsible and thinks differently. In any case, he is the type of football player who, despite his talent, works hard, not only in training, but also outside of it.

“It seems that everyone in Liverpool already liked and accepted him, and not primarily because of his talent, but rather because of his attitude. That’s what matters the most there.”

Szoboszlai, who was appointed as Hungary captain in November 2022, has more than showed what he has to offer – made more pronounced by Liverpool’s need to play with 10 men in two of their opening three matches.

As per FotMob, the No. 8 leads the team in chances created (five), is behind only Luis Diaz for successful dribbles per 90 (two) and is the third-highest ranked player so far (7.47).

Liverpool are in a “different dimension,” but Szoboszlai has shown so far that he is more than equipped for the unique challenges.

Hungary face Serbia in a Euro 24 qualifier (Sept 7) before hosting the Czech Republic in a friendly (Sept 10) – that leaves Szoboszlai with a handful of days to prepare for Liverpool’s first game back at Wolves on September 16.