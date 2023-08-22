Liverpool could be set for a transfer windfall with Bournemouth striker Dominic Solanke attracting interest from elsewhere.

Solanke left Anfield for the south coast in January 2019 in a deal worth around £19 million.

The striker has gone on to score 57 times for the Cherries in 176 appearances, as well as providing 28 assists.

He scored 29 Championship goals as Bournemouth earned promotion back to the top flight in 2021/22 and is said to have caught the eye of West Ham in recent weeks.

The Guardian claimed last week that the Hammers had had a £40 million offer rejected during their search for a new striker.

It slightly conflicts with later reports from Football Insider that a “formal” offer between £35 million and £40 million had been submitted for the 25-year-old.

In either instance, a Solanke move this summer would see Liverpool land themselves an profit on the sale they made four and a half years ago.

The Reds have a 20% sell-on clause for the forward and would hypothetically receive a £4.2 million profit if the player was to depart for a £40 million fee.

The profit takes into account the £19 million already received for Solanke back in 2019 and is a fifth of the remainder of the potential fee.

If West Ham were to improve upon their reported £40 million offer, 20% of any additional funds from the deal would also go to Liverpool.

Solanke made just 27 appearances in all competitions for the Reds, scoring one goal following his arrival from Chelsea in 2017.

Any further financial benefits would represent good business for the club given that the Englishman was only ever likely to have a bit-part role within the squad.

Jurgen Klopp admitted it was “absolutely right” for Solanke to leave the club back in 2019, adding that he had been “unlucky” with the timing of his injuries in relation to opportunities.