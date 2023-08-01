Jurgen Klopp has hinted that Curtis Jones could have a future in holding midfield for Liverpool after experimenting in pre-season.

With Fabinho and Jordan Henderson sold to Saudi Arabia, and a deal for Romeo Lavia still in the works, the Reds were without a recognised holder for Sunday’s meeting with Leicester in Singapore.

Trent Alexander-Arnold had been asked to operate in that position in previous friendlies, but was restored to his right-back hybrid role against the Foxes.

As such, the responsibility fell to Jones, who had played as a holder for England U21s in their victorious Euros campaign earlier this summer.

The young Scouser subsequently impressed and, when asked if that could lead to further opportunities as a No. 6, Klopp suggested so – at least for now.

“In possession, there’s no doubt that Curtis can have a massive impact from that position,” Klopp said.

“I think his development in the last few months since he was with us is remarkable.

“He was held back especially by the last injury, which was really not helpful, wrong moment, too long, everything.

“It’s nobody’s fault but it’s what happens with young players.

“Before that, the steps he made were really good, for his young age he played for Liverpool already incredible games but was not stable until a year ago or so, then [had a] bad injury.

“[Since] it looks stable and the Euros gave him, for sure, confidence. So, having him on the pitch makes sense.

“In this position? If nobody else is there, he can play that definitely.”

With Lavia not yet through the door and having not clocked more than 45 minutes on the pitch in any of Southampton‘s pre-season friendlies, the Belgian may face a slow adjustment period if, as expected, he signs.

That makes the likelihood of Jones starting as the deep-lying midfielder when Liverpool head to Chelsea on August 13 higher.

Before then, though, are friendlies against Bayern Munich on Wednesday and Darmstadt on Monday, with Klopp likely to give further hints to his team selection for the Premier League opener.