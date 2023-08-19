Jurgen Klopp has a knack for finding the right words in the right moment and ahead of Liverpool’s Anfield return, he’s done just that – if you weren’t pumped up before, you soon will be.

It has been 91 days since the Reds last played at Anfield, and between then and now a lot has changed at the club on and off the pitch.

One thing, though, has remained the same when it comes to the club’s spiritual home, “It’s the best place you can imagine for playing a football game.”

They are the words of the manager as he looked ahead to his side’s return to Anfield in a stirring video message on Liverpool’s social platforms.

Bournemouth are the first visitors of the season though Klopp’s words are not just for Saturday’s game but for what the stadium offers each and every time Liverpool take to the pitch.

If you were not already itching for the return to Anfield, you certainly will be after taking in Klopp’s message.

Here is his every word:

It’s the best place you can imagine for playing a football game. A really special place. It feels completely like home, it feels really cosy. And it’s very, very close. I feel as if I would know everybody in the stadium on the weekend, it’s like I saw each face one time at least. For us, it’s real. Before I came in, I had no idea; everybody told me about it, and now I can say you never get used to it. It’s absolutely crazy. If you give them the most little reason to be really loud, and wild, and excited and helpful, then they go for it with all they have. I’ve loved this game since I was five years old. It’s the best thing to do, to feel being part of something, to get away from all the stuff that can happen during the week. For these 95 minutes it’s absolutely allowed to dig in and stay there. All of us who are time to time in the stadium, we are all blessed to be part of one of the best atmospheres not only in English football, but in general in world sport. You’ll Never Walk Alone, it’s really the best moment you can imagine when 50,000 people sing this song, and you know it’s for you. If some of us struggle, the only way to get through this is together.

Well said, Jurgen. Up the Reds!