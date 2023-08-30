Liverpool defender Nat Phillips is closing in on a season-long loan move to Celtic.

This Is Anfield understands the Scottish champions are on the brink of securing a temporary deal for the 26-year-old.

Brendan Rodgers has moved to strengthen his defensive options after injuries to Cameron Carter-Vickers and Maik Nawrocki.

And he has settled on raiding his former club for Phillips, who had previously looked a likely candidate for a permanent departure this summer.

The centre-back was strongly linked with Leeds United earlier in the window, though they ultimately moved onto other targets.

As such, Phillips has been forced to settle for another temporary move away as he looks to secure regular football.

The loan to Scotland will be Phillips’ third temporary move.

The Englishman was last loaned out in 2021/22, making 17 Championship appearances for Bournemouth as they secured promotion. Prior to that, he has spent a season in the 2.Bundesliga with Stuttgart.

His Liverpool contract currently runs to 2025.

Phillips’ last competitive appearance was as a substitute in the FA Cup replay against Wolves in February.

He started two games for Liverpool last season, a League Cup tie against Derby County in November and the opening Premier League game against Crystal Palace.