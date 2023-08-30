★ PREMIUM
★ THIS IS ANFIELD PREMIUM
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Liverpool fans all say same thing about “criminal” Alisson PFA omission

Aaron Ramsdale got the nod over Alisson in the PFA Premier League Team of the Year and it has understandably raised eyebrows among Liverpool supporters.

Liverpool fell out of the Champions League places last season for what was the first time since 2016, but had it not been for their goalkeeper things could have been significantly worse.

The Brazilian produced arguably his best campaign in a Liverpool shirt, with a remarkable stat highlighting that he was worth more goals to his side than any other Premier League goalkeeper in 2022/23.

It appears that was not quite enough to see him acknowledged by his peers, with his Arsenal counterpart selected above him in a team voted for by Premier League players.

No Liverpool players made the cut in the side, with fans having plenty to say on Alisson‘s omission.

 

An “offensive” comparison…

 

Some saw the funny side…

 

There were natural words of support for one of the “best”…

Teams such as these are always subjective, but Alisson missing out after producing one of the best goalkeeping campaigns in recent years was always likely to stir debate.

It is unclear how much more the Brazilian would have had to do to earn himself a place in the side, but Liverpool fans are full of recognition for how crucial he is at Anfield.

We certainly wouldn’t swap him for Ramsdale, or any Premier League goalkeeper for that matter!

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks

© Copyright This Is Anfield 2023