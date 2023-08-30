Aaron Ramsdale got the nod over Alisson in the PFA Premier League Team of the Year and it has understandably raised eyebrows among Liverpool supporters.

Liverpool fell out of the Champions League places last season for what was the first time since 2016, but had it not been for their goalkeeper things could have been significantly worse.

The Brazilian produced arguably his best campaign in a Liverpool shirt, with a remarkable stat highlighting that he was worth more goals to his side than any other Premier League goalkeeper in 2022/23.

It appears that was not quite enough to see him acknowledged by his peers, with his Arsenal counterpart selected above him in a team voted for by Premier League players.

No Liverpool players made the cut in the side, with fans having plenty to say on Alisson‘s omission.

An “offensive” comparison…

Ramsdale over Alisson is more offensive than Mrs Brown's Boys (hypothetically) winning a comedy award over The Office.

Ramsdale over Alisson as the best goalkeeper last season is crazy Without Ali, we would have been in 11th Without Ramsdale, Arsenal might have won the league

I just want to talk to the players who voted for Aaron Ramsdale over Alisson Becker…

How can Ramsdale be goalkeeper of the year when De Gea got the golden glove, Nick Pope and Ederson kept the best defensive record in the Premier League & Alisson Becker exists…

What's Ramsdale doing in it? Alisson carried Liverpool last season.

Some saw the funny side…

Ramsdale over Alisson is hilarious

Alisson not being in the PFA TOTY over Ramsdale is a complete joke. Without Alisson, we'd have probably struggled to have finished in the top half last season. He saved us so many times, but Ramsdale gets it as he was in a better team. Laughable really.

It's a crime comparing Alisson to Ramsdale??

There were natural words of support for one of the “best”…

The best ever. We owe a lot to Alisson. ???

Alisson Becker is a top five goalkeeper of all time, and the most complete that the Premier League has seen.

Greatest keeper of this generation Alisson Becker ???

Yes, Alisson Becker is the best in the world ???

One of Alisson's best saves for us.

Teams such as these are always subjective, but Alisson missing out after producing one of the best goalkeeping campaigns in recent years was always likely to stir debate.

It is unclear how much more the Brazilian would have had to do to earn himself a place in the side, but Liverpool fans are full of recognition for how crucial he is at Anfield.

We certainly wouldn’t swap him for Ramsdale, or any Premier League goalkeeper for that matter!