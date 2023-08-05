★ PREMIUM
LEEDS, ENGLAND - Monday, April 17, 2023: Liverpool's goalkeeper Alisson Becker during the FA Premier League match between Leeds United FC and Liverpool FC at Elland Road. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Remarkable Alisson stat that cements place as Premier League’s No. 1

Where would Liverpool be without Alisson? It’s a question you dread to think about as he is that priceless. And the stats more than back it up.

“This is actually for ‘100 lifesaving saves this season’. Ali said, ‘it might have been more’. Maybe he is right,” Jurgen Klopp said with a laugh.

Those were the manager’s words after he presented Alisson with a special shirt to commemorate his 100th clean sheet for the club back in May, and the words from the No. 1 may have been an understatement!

Too often Liverpool needed their Brazilian to save them from precarious positions and he stood up to a challenge that would have others faltering, and it is no wonder he topped the Premier League charts.

Goalkeeping analyst John Harrison has Alisson ranked as the Premier League goalkeeper worth the most goals to his side over 2022/23, with an overall goalkeeper value (OGV) ranking of +15.5.

The analysis pits each Premier League goalkeeper against one another with the total value of all actions vs. the average league goalkeeper using a GK xG model.

It evaluates every shot, cross and through ball faced plus distribution attempts and calculates the probability of a goal occurring for and against a goalkeeper’s team.

It allows a comparison for different goalkeeping styles and measures the value of each goalkeeper to their team compared to if they had an average league ‘keeper.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, November 12, 2022: Liverpool's goalkeeper Alisson Becker waves to supporters after the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Southampton FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 3-1. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Alisson, as we all would have expected, is ranked at No. 1 with a ridiculous OGV of +15.5, followed by Aston Villa‘s Emiliano Martinez (+15.2), Fulham‘s Bernd Leno (+14.6) and David Raya of Brentford (+11.2).

Southampton‘s Gavin Bazunu (-10.1) had the most negative contribution to his side, while David de Gea (+1.9) and Ederson (+1.5) were both considered as the Premier League average.

There is nothing average about Alisson, though, far from it.

But let’s just hope he does not need to be called into make as many “lifesaving saves” this season!

