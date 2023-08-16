★ PREMIUM
Liverpool fans assess next midfield options – “Need to go back under radar”

With Liverpool back to the drawing board for their next midfielder, fans have been revisiting the possibility of previously linked targets for their next No. 6.

It has been quite the few days for Liverpool, punishing ones too with two players choosing a cash splashing Chelsea instead of making the move to Anfield.

Despite having a £111 million bid for Moises Caicedo and then a £60 million offer for Romeo Lavia accepted, neither will be a Red and it is back to square one.

It is frustrating that the club find themselves in this position with the season already underway and the transfer window closing in 16 days.

There is no time for the club to sit on their heels and after being linked to a plethora of options throughout the summer, fans have been assessing where the club could go from here…

 

Targets we’ve been linked to before came back to the fore…

 

But ‘newer’ names have also been thrown in the mix…

“I’m probably a little biased and in the minority, but I would love to see what Tyler Adams could do under Klopp. Kid has unlimited potential both physical and mental. And steps up in big games.” – NCRED in TIA comments.

 

And some are hoping Liverpool are to work quietly for the right reasons…

There can be no understating how important the next couple of weeks are for Liverpool and all eyes will be on how the club approach the task after two public rejections.

Here’s hoping we won’t have to wait until late in the window to find out!

