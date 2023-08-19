★ PREMIUM
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Liverpool FC team news vs. Bournemouth – Injuries and available squad

Liverpool take on Bournemouth in their second game of the Premier League season, and Jurgen Klopp has decisions to make. So, who is available for the Reds?

It has been an eventful week since Liverpool drew with Chelsea on Sunday.

Plenty has happened off the pitch and the Reds finally have that elusive holding midfielder in the squad, albeit not their first choice.

In playing terms, though, little has changed and Klopp is likely to pick the same starting XI that played at Stamford Bridge.

Here is who will and could miss out for Liverpool vs. Bournemouth:

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Tuesday, September 6, 2022: Liverpool's Thiago Alcântara during a training session at the AXA Training Centre ahead of the UEFA Champions League Group A matchday 1 game between SSC Napoli and Liverpool FC. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

There has only been one real new piece of injury news this week, as This Is Anfield reported Curtis Jones has a swollen ankle so is a doubt for the match vs. Bournemouth.

Meanwhile, fellow midfielders Stefan Bajcetic and Thiago have continued their recovery.

Klopp explained: “I’m told that Stefan Bajcetic is really close but not there yet, we really count on him. Thiago is in [training], but not there yet.

“So we need to give them time. We cannot rush that. It will look completely different after the international break but until then we have super important games.”

Wataru Endo has no fitness issues and trained on Friday afternoon, but may be ineligible to face Bournemouth due to his wait for a work permit.

Should permission arrive anytime before the squad is announced, he can play and will likely be on the bench.

As of Saturday morning, both Bajcetic and Endo were pictured with the squad on their morning walk.

Conor Bradley remains out injured. He hasn’t been involved since the start of pre-season.

Liverpool lineup vs. Bournemouth – unchanged or 2 changes?

Liverpool’s available squad vs. Bournemouth

LONDON, ENGLAND - Sunday, August 13, 2023: Liverpool's Luis Díaz (L) celebrates with team-mate Dominik Szoboszlai after scoring the opening goal during the FA Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC at Stamford Bridge. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Adrian, Jaros, Pitaluga

Defenders: Van Dijk, Konate, Matip, Gomez, Quansah, Alexander-Arnold, Robertson, Tsimikas

Midfielders: Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Elliott, Clark, McConnell, Jones*, Endo*, Thiago*, Bajcetic*

Forwards: Salah, Gakpo, Diaz, Jota, Nunez, Doak

* Doubtful

