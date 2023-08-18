Jurgen Klopp has two big selection decisions as he picks his team for Liverpool’s first home match of the season against Bournemouth (3pm).

The Reds’ opening-day draw at Chelsea was a mixed bag and has given the manager plenty to think about ahead of The Cherries’ visit to Anfield.

In the same fixture last season Liverpool scored an astonishing nine goals without reply. Something similar would be nice this weekend, Reds!

Here’s how we expect Liverpool to lineup and the options Klopp has available.

Team news

Klopp said in his pre-match press conference that it still wasn’t clear if new signing Wataru Endo will be available, with a work permit the reason for that.

Even so, it’s unlikely the new No.3 would’ve started anyway.

Jones out with an ankle issue

Thiago and Bajcetic not back fully fit

Unclear if Endo is registered in time

Liverpool’s XI vs. Bournemouth

With last week’s Premier League opener providing most with their first 90 minutes of the season, including pre-season, Klopp will likely look to continue with a very similar side and work towards full match fitness.

For this reason, an unchanged XI is the most likely outcome, with new signings needing game-time to gel with their teammates.

Alexis Mac Allister showed his quality on the ball against Chelsea, but it was evident that the No. 6 isn’t his preferred position, the options to change there though are few.

In a home fixture, thankfully, this should matter less and the Reds should look less exposed if Cody Gakpo is also playing in midfield.

Here are Klopp’s likely selections:

Jota to retain his place in attack with Diaz and Salah

Mac Allister starts as holding midfielder again

Alexander-Arnold continues in his role as an inverted right-back

This is how Liverpool would line up:

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Gakpo; Salah, Jota, Diaz

In the event Klopp does decide to change things up, there is an obvious change to be made.

Gakpo has some of the skills to play as a No. 8 but too often last weekend he was guilty of leaving Andy Robertson exposed.

Darwin Nunez would give a different type of threat for a home fixture, so he could come in up front.

While, Harvey Elliott could replace Gakpo in midfield.

Nunez comes in up front

Elliott gets his first Liverpool start since April 30

Defence remains unchanged with few options

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Mac Allister, Elliott, Szoboszlai; Salah, Nunez, Diaz

This is a Liverpool squad that could explode positively at any given point this campaign.

Last season it was against Bournemouth that they hit a sweet spot, and Anfield will be hoping for a similarly comfortably victory this time around, even if another cricket score is off the cards!