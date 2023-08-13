Liverpool’s season gets underway at Chelsea amid an ongoing transfer saga, but who can Jurgen Klopp call upon at Stamford Bridge?

It has been quite the eight weeks since Liverpool last played in the Premier League, with two new signings, seven first-team departures and an ongoing hunt for a defensive midfielder.

Chelsea are at the heart of the saga for the latter, with Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia stuck in the middle as the two clubs go toe-to-toe to find a solution for their midfield needs.

But, irrespective of what unfolds between now and kick-off, neither can be involved at Stamford Bridge regardless of it either club strike a deal.

So, let’s focus on the current state of Klopp’s squad – which, aside from being short on a defensive midfielder, is looking in good condition.

Here is who will and could miss out for Chelsea vs. Liverpool:

Thiago is back in full training, as is Stefan Bajcetic, and there have been no reports of setbacks for the pair as they work their way back to full fitness.

But while they are now back with the squad, their lack of a pre-season ensures they are not match fit and Klopp will almost certainly turn to other squad members for his bench.

Conor Bradley is the only other doubt with a minor injury, he has not been part of the team since the training camp in Germany, but he likely wouldn’t have been in the squad regardless.

Darwin Nunez was not pictured in training on Wednesday but any injury concerns have been allayed and he is expected to be in contention on Sunday, though a start from the bench is expected.

Curtis Jones carried a knock into the final pre-season match on Monday but went on to play the final 16 minutes and was subsequently involved in training throughout the week.

Liverpool’s available squad vs. Chelsea

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Adrian, Jaros, Pitaluga

Defenders: Van Dijk, Konate, Matip, Gomez, Quansah, Alexander-Arnold, Robertson, Tsimikas, Scanlon

Midfielders: Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Thiago*, Jones, Elliott, Bajcetic*, Clark, McConnell

Forwards: Salah, Gakpo, Diaz, Jota, Nunez, Doak

* Doubtful