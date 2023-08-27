Jurgen Klopp takes his side to the North East looking for a fifth consecutive win against Newcastle, but which players will he be missing this weekend?

The Reds opened their Premier League campaign with a 1-1 draw away at Chelsea before pickup up all three points with 10 men on their Anfield return against Bournemouth.

The manager has a number of selection headaches ahead of the trip to St. James’, revealing in his pre-match press conference that one of his defenders is a doubt for the clash.

It has sparked further calls from fans for investment in the squad, but Klopp can only call upon members of his current squad for this one.

Here’s the full rundown of who is available and who could miss out for Newcastle vs. Liverpool:

Trent Alexander-Arnold will be fit to feature after picking up a knock to his ankle during the 3-1 win over Bournemouth.

Stefan Bajcetic is also expected to be available having watched last weekend’s victory from the substitutes bench.

Ibrahima Konate is a doubt for Sunday’s game having not trained since Tuesday due to a muscle injury.

Nat Phillips trained with the squad this week and could contend for a spot on the bench with the squad light on defenders, despite not having featured in the league since November.

Conor Bradley has been out of action since the start of the summer and isn’t expected to be named in the matchday squad.

Curtis Jones and Thiago are both to be available from Monday, but will not be in contention this weekend.

Alexis Mac Allister is however available after having his three-match suspension overturned following a successful appeal.

• Liverpool lineup vs. Newcastle – Konate to miss out with injury?

Liverpool’s available squad vs. Newcastle

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Adrian, Jaros, Pitaluga

Defenders: Van Dijk, Konate*, Matip, Gomez, Phillips, Quansah, Alexander-Arnold, Robertson, Tsimikas

Midfielders: Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Endo, Elliott, Clark, Bajcetic

Forwards: Salah, Gakpo, Diaz, Jota, Nunez, Doak

* Doubtful