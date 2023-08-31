There though is said to be “zero chance” of a transfer before this week’s deadline, Liverpool remain in talks over a future deal for midfielder Andre.

Liverpool are hoping to sign Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch before 11pm on Friday, but the Dutchman is likely to be their final summer addition.

A short-term agreement to loan Nat Phillips to Celtic, with the option to bring him back in January, suggests there are no plans in place for a centre-back signing.

Instead, beyond Gravenberch it appears the focus is on deals for the future, with Fluminense midfielder Andre chief among the targets.

According to journalist Danny Gallagher, talks “remain ongoing” between Liverpool and Fluminense over a deal for the January transfer window.

Talks remain ongoing between Liverpool and Fluminense regarding Andre and a deal for January, though zero chance of a #deadlineday summer move. — Danny Gallagher (@Danny7Gallagher) August 31, 2023

That is due to the season running to December in Brazil, with the Rio de Janeiro club eager to hold onto their No. 7 for the remainder of the campaign.

Liverpool are reported to have seen a £25 million bid for Andre, 22, rejected earlier in the summer.

Fluminense take on Olimpia in the second leg of their Copa Libertadores quarter-final in the early hours of Friday morning in the UK, holding a 2-0 lead from the opening tie.

Progress to the semi-finals would mark a big step for the club, who are also currently fifth in the Brazilian top flight.

Finishing in the top four of Serie A would book a place in next year’s group stage of South America’s version of the Champions League, though Andre’s side will hope to already qualify as champions.

A January deal for Andre arguably makes more sense for Liverpool, given the minutes already in the player’s legs after a long season.

Arriving midway through the campaign would allow time to settle and build up game time gradually, particularly as Andre could be viewed as a long-term replacement for Thiago.

Thiago underwent surgery to correct a hip issue in May and is yet to return to full training – his contract expires next summer with little chance of a renewal.

Liverpool could face competition for Andre’s signature, however, with claims of interest from West Ham.