Liverpool have had a €30 million (£25.6m) verbal offer for Fluminense midfielder Andre rejected, according to reports from Brazil.

The Reds are known to be admirers of the 22-year-old and had been expected to step up their interest after missing out on both Romeo Lavia and Moises Caicedo to Chelsea.

However, Fluminense look set to stand firm on their desire to keep the midfielder until January at least, dashing any hopes of a deal being struck before deadline day of this summer’s window.

Brazilian outlet Globo reports that the Rio club want Andre to feature in both legs of their upcoming Copa Libertadores quarter-final tie against Paragay’s Olimpia, which will take place on August 24 and 31.

To that end, they recently turned down an initial Liverpool bid worth €30 million before it could even be formally communicated.

That offer would have smashed Fluminense’s previous record for a sale, which was set at €17 million by Gerson’s move to AS Roma in 2015.

The Reds now have two choices in their pursuit of Andre: wait until the January transfer window opens or pay the €40 million (£34m) release clause understood to be contained within his contract.

The midfielder has made over 140 appearances for Fluminense since emerging from the club’s academy to break into the first-team setup in September 2020.

His progress was recognised with a first senior Brazil cap earlier this year, which came in 4-2 friendly defeat to Senegal.

Both Fulham and Portuguese outfit Sporting have also been credited with an interest in Andre.