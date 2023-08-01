Liverpool in talks to sign young West Ham defender

Liverpool are in talks to sign academy centre-back Amara Nallo from West Ham.

This Is Anfield understands the Reds are hopeful of clinching a deal for the 16-year-old, who appeared in the U18 Premier League last term.

Their move for Nallo is not as advanced as that for fellow teenager Trey Nyoni who, as This Is Anfield revealed on Monday, is close to completing a switch from Leicester City.

However, there is optimism that Liverpool’s youth ranks will be further boosted with the acquisition of the Hammers defender.

Nallo put pen to paper on a scholarship with West Ham in May, and the London club are sure to ask for a relatively hefty fee.

But that is unlikely to prove a stumbling block to the Reds given their recent focus on the signings of British youth.

Should he ultimately sign, Nallo would join Nyoni and Harvey Owen, who recently arrived from Wolves, as a high-profile addition to Liverpool’s academy this summer.

They club took a similar approach in recently signing Bobby Clark and Ben Doak, who have begun to make an impact at first-team level this summer.

Doak was brought in from Celtic in a deal worth £600,000 last summer and has now cemented himself as an option for the first team.

Clark, meanwhile, has shown promising signs during pre-season that he can build on the breakthrough campaign he enjoyed last time out, having arrived from Newcastle for a reported £1.5 million in 2021.

If he were to join, Nallo is likely to begin life at Liverpool in the under-18s.