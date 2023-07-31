Liverpool have added further to their youth ranks with the signing of midfielder Trey Nyoni from Leicester, who made his under-21s debut at 15.

Earlier this month, centre-back Harvey Owen completed a move from Wolves to Liverpool worth up to £800,000, as the club secure further quality at academy level.

It comes as the Reds narrow their focus to the UK following restrictions on under-18 signings post-Brexit, with Ben Doak a prime example of this in effect.

Now, Liverpool have secured a deal for Leicester midfielder Nyoni, 16, following a lengthy pursuit of the England youth international.

As per The Secret Scout, the club have beaten competition for the teenager’s signature having been “working on the deal for months.”

Nyoni is expected to join the under-18s squad upon his arrival, having already confirmed his exit from Leicester after 10 years on their books.

“Thank you, Leicester,” the midfielder wrote on Instagram.

“I am grateful to all the players and staff at the club who have helped me develop over the past 10 years and I wish nothing but success to everyone at the club.”

The youngster, who represents England under-16s but also has heritage in Zimbabwe, was part of the Young Lions squad to win the Montaigu Tournament in April.

He has already made connections with his new team-mates at the AXA Training Centre, and brings an established pedigree to Liverpool having already debuted for Leicester U21s before his 16th birthday.

This came in a 0-0 draw with Porto in the PL International Cup in December, coming off the bench in the closing stages of a tough contest.

Tall for his age and adept both on and off the ball, Nyoni will join the likes of Cody Pennington, Fola Onanuga, Kieran Morrison and Kyle Kelly in midfield with Liverpool U18s.

There is every chance he makes his breakthrough into the U21s in the near future if he continues his progress, but a realistic approach will be taken.