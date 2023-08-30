Liverpool have opened talks with Bayern Munich over the signing of Ryan Gravenberch.

This Is Anfield understands the Reds have made a firm move for the Dutchman after receiving encouragement that a deal can be struck in the final days of the transfer window.

Gravenberch has been the topic of internal wrangling in Munich for much of this summer, with key figures split over whether he should be allowed to depart.

However, a call now appears to have been made, with Bayern now showing a willingness to negotiate.

And Liverpool have responded by making a push for a player who has always featured highly on their list of potential targets for this summer.

It now remains to be seen if they can find an agreement with the German champions, with Gravenberch waiting to be told if he will be allowed to discuss personal terms.

The 21-year-old is keen to leave Bavaria after struggling for playing time since his arrival from Ajax in an €18m deal 12 months ago.

He made just three Bundesliga starts in his debut campaign in Munich, with the likes of Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka preferred ahead of him.

Ryan Gravenberch Age: 21

Nationality: Dutch

Previous clubs: Ajax, Bayern Munich

Position(s): Central midfield / defensive midfielder

Height: 6′ 2′

Foot: Right

That situation had led to suggestions that he could be available this summer, inviting interest from not only Liverpool but also their bitter rivals Manchester United.

Gravenberch is understood to have been open to a move to Old Trafford, where he would have linked up with his former manager at Ajax in Erik Ten Hag.

But the lure of working under Jurgen Klopp also appealed, and it is Liverpool who now look the likeliest destination for the midfielder.

Liverpool’s interest in Gravenberch dates back to June 2021 when he was a teenager impressing at Ajax.

Should he arrive, he will be the fourth midfielder signed this summer, following Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai and Wataru Endo.