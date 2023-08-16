Liverpool NOT close to Sofyan Amrabat transfer

Liverpool are not close to an agreement for Sofyan Amrabat and are not expected to follow up their interest in the Fiorentina midfielder.

Reports emerging on Wednesday evening suggested the Reds were closing in on a deal for the Morocco international.

However, This Is Anfield understands that claims of an agreement are wide of the mark.

Furthermore, Liverpool sources do not expect interest in Amrabat to be followed up this summer.

The 26-year-old, who joined Fiorentina from Club Brugge in 2020, has previously been watched closely by Anfield scouts.

But speculation he might be headed to Merseyside has clearly been fuelled by the Reds’ failure to land both Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia.

Liverpool are currently considering their options in defensive midfield as they look to mitigate for that blow.

But, if Amrabat is to make a move to a Premier League club this summer, then it is more likely to be to their bitter rivals Manchester United.

Erik Ten Hag’s side are understood to be big admirers of the Netherlands-born holder and are expected to move for him in the final days of the window.