Liverpool have made contact with Stuttgart over a surprise move for Japan captain Wataru Endo.

The 30-year-old, who can play as both a centre-back and in defensive midfield, has emerged as a surprise target for the Reds as they look to bolster both positions.

This Is Anfield understands that Liverpool are pursuing a deal for the midfielder after missing out on Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia in the last few days.

Endo has made over 100 appearances for Stuttgart, where he is club captain, having arrived from Sint-Truiden in 2019.

He also boasts 50 Japan caps and was part of his country’s squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The player’s contract expires next summer, so Liverpool and sporting director Jorge Schmadtke are hoping to seal a low-budget acquisition.