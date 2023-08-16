★ PREMIUM
★ THIS IS ANFIELD PREMIUM
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
Stuttgart's Wataru Endo celebrates scoring during the Bundesliga soccer match between FSV Mainz 05 - VfB Stuttgart at Mewa Arena, in Mainz, Germany, Sunday May 21, 2023. (Torsten Silz/dpa via AP)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  Fan Reactions  •  

Liverpool’s new midfield target comes highly regarded – “Warrior and leader”

Liverpool fans have been quick to ask “who” after reports came in quick and fast that the club are closing in on Japan captain Wataru Endo, and experts regard him highly.

The Reds certainly know how to spring and surprise and Wednesday night’s offering was that Liverpool are pursuing a deal for Endo, who can play in defensive midfield and at centre-back.

The Athletic report that “talks are advanced” and he has been given permission to travel to Merseyside to complete a transfer.

Few will have heard of the 30-year-old before the news broke, but those who have tuned into the Bundesliga have positive words to say about the Stuttgart captain.

His versatility, experience and leadership would fill a gap left by the loss of experienced players this summer and with the deal moving at speed, there was plenty of reactions online.

DOHA, QATAR - NOVEMBER 26: Wataru Endo of Japan speaks during the Japan Press Conference at the Main Media Center on November 26, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Mohamed Farag/FIFA)

There was confusion and a quick scramble for information about Endo, and Bundesliga experts have already looked to bridge the information gap in a positive light.

Journalist Chris Williams says the Japan international is an “excellent player for Stuttgart, leaves it all on the pitch and very disciplined,” noting it will be of interest to see what the final fee is.

Others have pointed to the characteristics that will make him a “terrific asset to Liverpool,” which includes his aggression and energy:

 

Others have also looked to shine a light on his qualities…

DOHA, QATAR - Sunday, November 27, 2022: Japan's Wataru Endo during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group E match between Japan and Costa Rica at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium. Costa Rica won 1-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

After the failed attempts to land Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia, this news did come out of left-field but one can imagine the plan is to couple Endo with another defensive midfielder.

There are 16 days left in the transfer window and this could be a promising move so long as a younger starter is in the pipeline. Time will tell!

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks

© Copyright This Is Anfield 2023