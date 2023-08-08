★ PREMIUM
★ THIS IS ANFIELD PREMIUM
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Thursday, March 4, 2021: Liverpool's goalkeeper Jakub Ojrzynski during the pre-match warm-up before the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Chelsea FC at Anfield. Chelsea won 1-0 condemning Liverpool to their fifth consecutive home defeat for the first time in the club’s history. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Liverpool send goalkeeper on loan after successful trial ends

Liverpool goalkeeper Jakub Ojrzynski has left the club for his third loan spell, with the youngster heading to the Netherlands for 2023/24.

Ojrzynski, who joined Liverpool from Legia Warsaw in 2019, has spent the last two campaigns in Wales and his native Poland respectively.

Last time out, though, with Radomiak Radom, a lack of opportunities saw his deal cut short in January after making just three appearances.

Left out of Liverpool’s travelling squad to Germany and Singapore in pre-season – with Vitezslav Jaros, Marcelo Pitaluga and Fabian Mrozek called up instead – Ojrzynski has spent recent weeks with the under-21s.

More recently, he took in a trial with Dutch side FC Den Bosch, and after impressing in a friendlies against Beerschot and SC Telstar, he has now earned a move.

Liverpool have confirmed Ojrzynski will spend the 2023/24 season with Den Bosch in the Eerste Divisie, which is the Netherlands’ second tier.

Den Bosch are managed by the goalkeeper’s Polish compatriot Tomasz Kaczmarek, and finished 19th in the league last season.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, February 22, 2020: Liverpool's goalkeeper Jakub Ojrzynski during the Under-18 FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Stoke City FC at the Liverpool Academy. Liverpool won 5-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

However, with no orthodox relegation, the club will remain in the Eerste Divisie and look to produce a more positive campaign with Ojrzynski between the sticks.

The 20-year-old will compete with another new signing, former Ajax stopper Joey Roggeveen, for the No. 1 spot, with the campaign getting underway at home to TOP Oss on August 11.

Ojrzynski becomes the latest in a long line of players leaving Liverpool on loan this summer, following the likes of Fabio Carvalho, Calvin Ramsay, Sepp van den Berg and Harvey Davies.

Good luck, Kuba!

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks

© Copyright This Is Anfield 2023