Liverpool goalkeeper Jakub Ojrzynski has left the club for his third loan spell, with the youngster heading to the Netherlands for 2023/24.

Ojrzynski, who joined Liverpool from Legia Warsaw in 2019, has spent the last two campaigns in Wales and his native Poland respectively.

Last time out, though, with Radomiak Radom, a lack of opportunities saw his deal cut short in January after making just three appearances.

Left out of Liverpool’s travelling squad to Germany and Singapore in pre-season – with Vitezslav Jaros, Marcelo Pitaluga and Fabian Mrozek called up instead – Ojrzynski has spent recent weeks with the under-21s.

More recently, he took in a trial with Dutch side FC Den Bosch, and after impressing in a friendlies against Beerschot and SC Telstar, he has now earned a move.

Liverpool have confirmed Ojrzynski will spend the 2023/24 season with Den Bosch in the Eerste Divisie, which is the Netherlands’ second tier.

Den Bosch are managed by the goalkeeper’s Polish compatriot Tomasz Kaczmarek, and finished 19th in the league last season.

However, with no orthodox relegation, the club will remain in the Eerste Divisie and look to produce a more positive campaign with Ojrzynski between the sticks.

The 20-year-old will compete with another new signing, former Ajax stopper Joey Roggeveen, for the No. 1 spot, with the campaign getting underway at home to TOP Oss on August 11.

Ojrzynski becomes the latest in a long line of players leaving Liverpool on loan this summer, following the likes of Fabio Carvalho, Calvin Ramsay, Sepp van den Berg and Harvey Davies.

Good luck, Kuba!