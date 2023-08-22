Borussia Monchengladbach chief Roland Virkus has insisted that only an “immense offer” would convince the club to part with reported Liverpool target Manu Kone this summer.

The Frenchman was regularly cited as a potential addition to Jurgen Klopp‘s squad earlier in the transfer window, though those links cooled when he suffered a knee injury in July.

And, while Kone’s recent return to training has served to reignite speculation that he could be Anfield bound, Gladbach’s managing director for sport insists there are no plans to sanction a departure this summer.

In fact, the German club would only be convinced to allow the 22-year-old midfielder to leave in the event that a significant bid arrives.

“We don’t have to sell him,” said the Gladbach chief. “But it was always like this: if there is another immense offer, then we have to think about it. But that’s not the plan. Our plan is to keep Kone.

“Kone is a player who has something different, he gives you as a team a better balance in midfield.

“He’s coming back after the international break and he’s very important to us, a tough and intelligent footballer.

“We need stability in this position.”

This Is Anfield understands that Kone had been watched closely by Liverpool scouts as they prepared to bolster the midfield this summer.

A potential move for the France U21 international in the final days of the window has not been ruled out, with the Reds considering further additions in the centre of the park.