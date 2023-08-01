While Liverpool have made a second offer for Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia, the club are also considering a move for Fluminense’s Andre.

Liverpool’s pursuit of Belgian youngster Lavia has been more protracted than those watching on will have hoped, with less than a fortnight until the season begins.

Their efforts to sign the 19-year-old continue, however, with a second bid presented to Southampton this week.

However, it remains to be seen whether it will meet the Championship club’s valuation, with Sky Sports’ Melissa Reddy reporting that the guaranteed payment before any add-ons is below £40 million.

Southampton are claimed to be seeking £50 million for their No. 45, though there is an expectation that a compromise will be reached.

Interestingly, though, Reddy has added that Liverpool are also exploring deals for alternatives – including Fluminense’s Andre.

Paul Joyce of The Times has since corroborated the report.

It is not the first time Andre has been touted as a target, though it is certainly the first time he has been mentioned by a reliable journalist on Merseyside.

Andre, 22, is a progressive defensive midfielder who debuted for Fluminense’s first team in 2020 and has gone on to play 144 times for his boyhood club so far.

There is a sense that his representatives are pushing for a move to Europe this summer, though, with Fulham and Sporting CP among the other clubs linked.

Monday saw Portuguese newspaper Record report that Sporting are now out of the running, with journalist Bruno Andrade claiming last week that Jorge Mendes is organising a move to England.

It is unclear, then, if speculation over Andre and Liverpool is merely to fuel interest elsewhere – as was the case for another Mendes client, Manuel Ugarte, earlier in the summer.

He is certainly an interesting target, but the wider belief is that the Reds should be signing another midfielder along with Lavia, not instead of.