Liverpool look to be stepping up their efforts to bring Andre to Anfield, with reports claiming a formal approach has been made for the midfielder.

The Reds are yet to land a defensive midfield signing this summer, with the recent exit of Fabinho accentuating the need for a No. 6 specialist in this transfer window.

Sky Sports’ Melissa Reddy wrote on Wednesday morning that a £20 million figure had been “mooted” for the 22-year-old, with Fluminense reluctant to sell given that the Brazilian transfer window closes on Wednesday, August 2.

ESPN Brasil have since claimed that Liverpool have made an offer of £21.6 million rising to a potential £25.9 million for the Brazilian midfielder.

While the approach signals progress towards a possible deal, the current indication is that no definitive decision is expected from Fluminense until next week.

The Brazilian side wish to hold off on their response to Liverpool until after the second leg of their Copa Libertadores clash with Argentinos Juniors on Tuesday.

It leaves the Reds in a difficult predicament given their urgent need for reinforcements with the start of the Premier League season just around the corner.

Jurgen Klopp‘s side travel to Chelsea to begin their competitive action on 2023/24 and the squad are currently without a defensive midfield specialist following Fabinho‘s departure.

Progress towards the signing of Romeo Lavia from Southampton looks to have stalled in recent days, with a second offer of £41 million being rejected by the Saints on Tuesday.

Whether Liverpool are prepared to wait around in their pursuit of Andre remains to be seen, but the need for a midfield signing certainly becomes greater as the clock ticks by.