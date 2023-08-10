Liverpool are prepared to break their transfer record for Moises Caicedo after making contact with Brighton, though the club accept he is still likely to land at Chelsea.

Thursday brought the news that the Reds had reached out to Brighton for the 21-year-old midfielder and This Is Anfield understands a bid has not yet been tabled.

Now, Sky Sports’ Melissa Reddy states that Liverpool remain in talks with the south coast side and “look ready to break [their] transfer record” for Caicedo.

In the same breath, Chelsea still appear in “pole position” and those at Anfield expect he will end up at Stamford Bridge this summer considering their ground work.

The Blues have made three bids for the midfielder and their last of £80 million was instantly rejected as Brighton await their £100 million valuation being met.

To get a deal over the line Liverpool would, therefore, need to part with more than the overall £85 million figure they agreed to sign Darwin Nunez last summer – their current record fee.

Reddy goes on to say that the clubs “have discussed the financial terms and payment structure of a transfer” after Liverpool were prompted into negotiations following Chelsea‘s failure to agree a deal.

Liverpool’s focus has primarily been on Romeo Lavia but they have yet to meet Southampton‘s valuation and Caicedo proved “too good a player not to attempt to sign even if it proves unsuccessful.”

It is an intriguing development for Liverpool who have, up until now, stood aside and watched Chelsea make moves for the Ecuadorian.

The young midfielder cleared out his locker earlier in the week and has not returned to Brighton as he awaits a transfer, his decision will be key, but you wonder what weight Jurgen Klopp puts into that.

This could still form part of the transfer games as Liverpool and Chelsea make moves on the midfielders each other have identified as their next target, but this is moving at a similar speed and direction as Dominik Szoboszlai‘s transfer.

It would be a significant transfer if Liverpool could get it over the line, now we wait and see.