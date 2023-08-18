It has been a busy day as Liverpool’s new signing was announced and Jurgen Klopp held a press conference.

Our defensive midfielder is here!

Liverpool finally have their elusive holding midfielder, even if he isn’t the club’s first-choice.

Wataru Endo officially completed his move to Liverpool on Friday morning, signing for £16.25 million from Stuttgart.

Meeting the boss for the first time ? pic.twitter.com/DCRa4oazdb — Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 18, 2023

He comes highly recommended to Jurgen Klopp who is thrilled to have him at the club; the German has even been told the transfer is a “genius strike.”

During the pair’s first in-person embrace, the Liverpool manager emphasised just how important the Japanese captain would be.

“As soon as you are available in the right stuff and in the right shirt, just feel as comfortable as possible because we really need you,” Klopp told the Japan captain.

“We really need you and your heart, and your legs, and your football ability, and your football brain. Your desire, we need it.”

All about Endo

His contract runs until 2027 – he will be 34 by then

He will wear the No. 3 shirt – big shoes to fill after Fabinho!

He signs for £16.25 million from Stuttgart – a fraction of what LFC’s other targets would have cost

There is a race against time to get his work permit so he can play vs. Bournemouth – they have until the squads are announced

From the press conference…

Thiago and Stefan Bajcetic remain out for Saturday’s match – Klopp said they’re “close”

Klopp left the door open for more transfers, saying “everything can happen” – but this includes outgoings too

In a long-winded answer, Klopp said Liverpool do still attract players in the market but it is more difficult – read the interesting report here

Latest chat from elsewhere

Chelsea have completed the signing of Romeo Lavia for £53 million plus add-ons – never heard of him!

French outlet L’Equipe report that the Reds are interested in Rennes centre-back Arthur Theate – could be one to keep an eye on

Video of the day and match of the night

If you’re reading this round-up, you probably like your news in bite-sized chunks.

So, just for you, here is a quick recap of the day’s key points.

Match of the night is Werder Bremen v Bayern Munich at 7.30pm (BST), on Sky Sports Action and their YouTube channel.

It is a chance to see Harry Kane’s league debut for the German champions, as well as watch rumoured Liverpool target Ryan Gravenberch, who could play.