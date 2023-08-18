★ PREMIUM
Team news, “looking” for transfers & Endo announced – Latest LFC News

It has been a busy day as Liverpool’s new signing was announced and Jurgen Klopp held a press conference.

 

Our defensive midfielder is here!

Liverpool finally have their elusive holding midfielder, even if he isn’t the club’s first-choice.

Wataru Endo officially completed his move to Liverpool on Friday morning, signing for £16.25 million from Stuttgart.

He comes highly recommended to Jurgen Klopp who is thrilled to have him at the club; the German has even been told the transfer is a “genius strike.”

During the pair’s first in-person embrace, the Liverpool manager emphasised just how important the Japanese captain would be.

“As soon as you are available in the right stuff and in the right shirt, just feel as comfortable as possible because we really need you,” Klopp told the Japan captain.

“We really need you and your heart, and your legs, and your football ability, and your football brain. Your desire, we need it.”

 

All about Endo

Wataru Endo new signing of Liverpool at AXA Training Centre on August 18, 2023 in Kirkby, England. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

  • His contract runs until 2027 – he will be 34 by then
  • He will wear the No. 3 shirt – big shoes to fill after Fabinho!
  • He signs for £16.25 million from Stuttgart – a fraction of what LFC’s other targets would have cost
  • There is a race against time to get his work permit so he can play vs. Bournemouth – they have until the squads are announced

 

From the press conference…

  • Klopp left the door open for more transfers, saying “everything can happen” – but this includes outgoings too

 

Latest chat from elsewhere

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, August 16, 2023: An aerial view of Anfield, the home stadium of Liverpool Football Club, showing the ongoing construction of the new Anfield Road expansion. The redevelopment of the stand will see 7,000 more seats added taking Anfield's overall capacity to more than 61,000. The development has been delayed until October. The club has also just been granted a Safe Standing Licence for the 2023-24 season following an application to the Sports Ground Safety Authority (SGSA) earlier this year. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Chelsea have completed the signing of Romeo Lavia for £53 million plus add-ons – never heard of him!

  • French outlet L’Equipe report that the Reds are interested in Rennes centre-back Arthur Theate – could be one to keep an eye on

 

Video of the day and match of the night

If you’re reading this round-up, you probably like your news in bite-sized chunks.

So, just for you, here is a quick recap of the day’s key points.

Match of the night is Werder Bremen v Bayern Munich at 7.30pm (BST), on Sky Sports Action and their YouTube channel.

It is a chance to see Harry Kane’s league debut for the German champions, as well as watch rumoured Liverpool target Ryan Gravenberch, who could play.

