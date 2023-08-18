Liverpool’s possible group stage opponents for the Europa League just became clearer after the latest round of qualifying, but there is still one final play-off.

It is a season of Thursday night football for Liverpool, and that means Sunday action in the Premier League will follow – and it all kicks off in less than five weeks time.

It is not where the Reds want to be nor where they belong, but it is hand they dealt themselves.

And now their possible group stage opponents have become clearer after the completion of the third qualifying round, and now there is only a two-legged play-off until all teams for the group stage are locked in.

Here, we look at our possible opponents and who we cannot face…

Possible group stage opponents

Here, we are looking at teams who have already qualified for the group stage but are not seeded in Pot 1 and, therefore, can be Liverpool’s opponents, they are:

Sporting CP, Rennes, Real Betis, Marseille, Freiburg, Sturm Graz, Toulouse, Servette, TSC Backa Topola

Teams Liverpool will NOT face in group stage

Unlike the abovementioned teams, this list includes those who will also be seeded in Pot 1 alongside Liverpool, and, therefore, cannot be drawn against them in the group stage:

West Ham, Roma, Villarreal, Bayer Leverkusen, Atalanta – Note: Ajax will join this list if they win their play-off.

Jurgen Klopp‘s side also cannot face Brighton as they are from the same association.

These are the clubs, plus those that drop down from the Champions League, that Liverpool could face in the knockout rounds.

The final contenders in the play-offs

The final stages of qualifying loom and the winners of these two-leg ties will advance to the group stage, the losers will drop into the Europa Conference league.

So, Liverpool’s possible group opponents include the winners from these ties:

Slavia Prague vs. Zorya Luhansk

Olympiacos vs. Cukaricki

Union Saint-Gilloise vs. Lugano

Ludogorets vs. Ajax

BK Hacken vs. Aberdeen

LASK vs. Zrinjski Mostar

Klaksvikar Itrottarfelag vs. Sheriff Tiraspol

Olimpija Ljubljana vs. Qarabag

Slovan Bratislava vs. Aris Limassol

TBD vs. Sparta Prague

The first legs are played on August 24 and the second legs on August 31.

When are the group stage matchdays?

Matchday 1: Sept 21

Matchday 2: Oct 5

Matchday 3: Oct 26

Matchday 4: Nov 9

Matchday 5: Nov 30

Matchday 6: Dec 14

The group stage draw takes place on September 1.