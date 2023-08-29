Virgil van Dijk has been charged by the Football Association for his response to the red card he was shown during the 2-1 victory over Newcastle.

The defender was dismissed by referee John Brooks for a tackle on Alexander Isak that was deemed to be denying a goalscoring opportunity.

Liverpool eventually turned the game around courtesy of two late Darwin Nunez goals from the bench, but not before the new captain reacted angrily to being shown red.

The Times’ Paul Joyce confirmed on Tuesday evening that Van Dijk had been charged with a breach of FA Rule E3.1 after being seen to label the decision a “f***ing joke” before leaving the field.

Joyce wrote: “Virgil Van Dijk has been charged with a breach of FA Rule E3.1 following Liverpool’s Premier League game against Newcastle United on Sunday, 27 August.

“It’s alleged that the defender acted in an improper manner and/or used abusive and/or insulting words towards a match official.”

The red card itself only earned the 32-year-old a one-match suspension, which will see him miss this weekend’s clash with Aston Villa at Anfield.

The charge could however land him in further trouble and offers the likelihood of additional punishment following the FA’s investigation into his conduct.

If the ban is extended it could also see him miss the away trip to Wolves after the international break on September 16.

The Reds welcome West Ham to Anfield eight days later on September 24 and Van Dijk could also miss out on that meeting should the suspension be increased further.

The full extent of the damage remains to be seen, with a final decision likely to leave Klopp short on defenders as Ibrahima Konate continues to nurse a muscle injury.