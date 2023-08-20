Wataru Endo reflected on an eventful start at Liverpool as he vowed “more to come,” while Dominik Szoboszlai relished his Anfield debut.

Signed on Friday, off the bench on Saturday – it was a busy end to the week for Endo.

The Japan captain may not have even expected to be joining Liverpool when the week began, as the failure to sign other targets led to a £16 million deal with Stuttgart.

Player and manager are both delighted to have linked up, though, and just over 24 hours after completing his switch, Endo made his debut.

It came amid frustrating circumstances as he replaced Cody Gakpo following Alexis Mac Allister‘s red card, but ended in victory as Liverpool beat Bournemouth 3-1.

Taking to Instagram after his debut, Endo pledged there was “more to come.”

Endo joined Szoboszlai in a makeshift midfield pairing, with Jurgen Klopp reverting to a 4-4-1 with 10 men – and the Hungarian shone.

In only his second competitive appearance for Liverpool, and his first in any capacity at Anfield, Szoboszlai produced a match-winning display.

There were two ‘assists’ – winning the penalty for Mohamed Salah‘s strike at 2-1 and forcing Neto to palm his shot into the path of Diogo Jota for 3-1 – in a relentless showing.

“This is how we start at home!” was the new No. 8’s verdict.

For the rest of the squad, including goalscorers Jota and Luis Diaz, the emphasis was on a positive start as Liverpool returned to Anfield.

And if there were any concerns after Darwin Nunez headed straight down the tunnel at full-time, the striker appears to still be in strong spirits.

Next up for Liverpool is a trip to upwardly mobile Newcastle on August 27, with Endo in line to make his full debut if Mac Allister is banned.