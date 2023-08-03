Fluminense’s progress in the Copa Libertadores could have a significant say in whether Liverpool are able to land Andre this transfer window.

Recent reports suggest that the Reds have stepped up their efforts to sign Andre with a £21.6 million offer, while talks to sign Southampton‘s Romeo Lavia continue to stall.

Liverpool are in visible need of a defensive midfield signing, with the departure of Fabinho to Saudi Arabia only adding to that requirement.

ESPN Brasil claimed earlier this week that Fluminense had received an approach from Liverpool for the player, but that a decision wasn’t expected until after their second leg clash with Argentinos Juniors on Tuesday August 8.

Andre and his team are expected to win the tie despite only managing to pick up a 1-1 draw from the away leg, which could potentially push Liverpool’s pursuit very closely towards the very end of the summer window.

The second leg of the Copa Libertadores quarter-finals are scheduled to take place between August 29 and August 31, with the transfer window for English clubs set to close on September 1.

Should they make it through and insist on keeping Andre at the club for the next round, it would leave Liverpool with very little time to complete a deal this summer.

Brazilian reporter Emmanuel Luiz added weight to the recent stories by indicating that Andre “wants” to come to Liverpool and a move remains likely this summer if Fluminense lose their knockout tie.

Luiz told Redmen TV 2: “If Fluminense is out of the Copa Libertadores, Andre will move to Liverpool.”

The Reds are already up against the clock as they prepare to face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge next weekend, in their Premier League opener, and are currently without a defensive midfield specialist.

Fluminense have never won the competition and are naturally keen to hold onto one of their star players in an attempt to progress into the latter stages.

It is common for South American players to move to the Premier League in January due to the disparities between the footballing calendars, and that looks to be a very real possibility in this scenario.

Whether Liverpool feel they can afford to wait for Andre given the uncertainty and their own tight deadlines remains to be seen, but the Reds need to move sooner rather than later if they are to start 2023/24 with a bonafide No. 6 option.