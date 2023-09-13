★ PREMIUM
13 photos as Liverpool FC officially return to iconic Melwood training ground

Liverpool FC officially returned to Melwood this week, with the Reds’ iconic training ground now home to the LFC Women’s team.

Melwood, located in the West Derby area of Liverpool, was the Liverpool FC training ground from the 1950s to 2020; a place where the walls echoed the history of unrivalled success.

It was redeveloped in the early 2000s with large input from then manager Gerard Houllier, and featured some of the best facilities in Europe.

Melwood was where iconic managers from Bill Shankly to Jurgen Klopp oversaw training, and legendary players arrived to write their names into the club’s history.

However, having been sold by the club to developers following the move to the new AXA Training Centre in Kirkby in 2020, Melwood has now been repurchased by the club to give the women’s team their own training centre.

And just how good does it look to have Liverpool FC back at Melwood!

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Friday, September 29, 2023: A gerneral view of Melwood seen before an open taining session at the AXA Melwood Training Centre ahead of the Women's Super League opening fixture between Arsenal FC and Liverpool FC. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Friday, September 29, 2023: AXA branding seen before an open taining session at the AXA Melwood Training Centre ahead of the Women's Super League opening fixture between Arsenal FC and Liverpool FC. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Friday, September 29, 2023: AXA branding seen before an open taining session at the AXA Melwood Training Centre ahead of the Women's Super League opening fixture between Arsenal FC and Liverpool FC. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

There have been extensive works to make the centre, which is also sponsored by AXA, a home for the women, with custom imagery and artwork throughout.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Friday, September 29, 2023: A gerneral view of Melwood seen before an open taining session at the AXA Melwood Training Centre ahead of the Women's Super League opening fixture between Arsenal FC and Liverpool FC. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Friday, September 29, 2023: AXA branding seen during an open taining session at the AXA Melwood Training Centre ahead of the Women's Super League opening fixture between Arsenal FC and Liverpool FC. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Friday, September 29, 2023: The bootroom seen during an open taining session at the AXA Melwood Training Centre ahead of the Women's Super League opening fixture between Arsenal FC and Liverpool FC. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Friday, September 29, 2023: The bootroom seen during an open taining session at the AXA Melwood Training Centre ahead of the Women's Super League opening fixture between Arsenal FC and Liverpool FC. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Friday, September 29, 2023: A gerneral view of Melwood seen before an open taining session at the AXA Melwood Training Centre ahead of the Women's Super League opening fixture between Arsenal FC and Liverpool FC. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Facilities include three full-size synthetic pitches – one with the same dimensions as Anfield, one shorter, narrower pitch, and one longer, wider pitch – rehabilitation rooms, press and meeting rooms, a gymnasium, swimming pool, restaurant and recreational facilities.

Women’s manager Matt Beard (below) now has first-class facilities for his women’s squad, who previously shared with Tranmere Rovers.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Friday, September 29, 2023: Liverpool's manager Matt Beard during an open taining session at the AXA Melwood Training Centre ahead of the Women's Super League opening fixture between Arsenal FC and Liverpool FC. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Friday, September 29, 2023: Liverpool's Emma Koivisto during an open taining session at the AXA Melwood Training Centre ahead of the Women's Super League opening fixture between Arsenal FC and Liverpool FC. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Friday, September 29, 2023: Liverpool's Taylor Hinds during an open taining session at the AXA Melwood Training Centre ahead of the Women's Super League opening fixture between Arsenal FC and Liverpool FC. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Friday, September 29, 2023: Liverpool players during an open taining session at the AXA Melwood Training Centre ahead of the Women's Super League opening fixture between Arsenal FC and Liverpool FC. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Friday, September 29, 2023: Liverpool players during an open taining session at the AXA Melwood Training Centre ahead of the Women's Super League opening fixture between Arsenal FC and Liverpool FC. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Liverpool FC Women begin their new WSL season on Sunday, read our full guide and preview here.

