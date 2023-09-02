It was a fruitful night for Diogo Jota with Portugal while Ben Doak continued to make his presence felt on the international stage.

Jota bagged two goals and an assist as Portugal cruised to a 9-0 victory over Luxembourg to make it six wins from six in Group J of Euro 2024 qualifying.

His first goal of the evening came from an exquisite ball over the top from Bruno Fernandes before Jota ruthlessly blasted the ball beyond the goalkeeper from the edge of the area to extend his side’s lead to five.

The brace took his tally up to 12 goals from his 33 caps to date and he will be hoping to add to that figure during the next set of international fixtures in October.

Elsewhere, it was a big night for Doak as he started as a centre-forward for Scotland U21s in their clash with Spain.

The teenager got 77 minutes under his belt and impressed throughout during the 1-0 defeat, giving Liverpool fans plenty more to get excited about in a different role as he continued to demonstrate his potential.

Meanwhile Stefan Bajcetic watched on from the bench having made a cameo appearance for Spain last week.

Bajcetic recorded his first minutes since suffering his adductor injury in March during the 6-0 thrashing of Malta U21s on Friday.

The youngster will be hoping to return to senior action with the Reds in the coming weeks having been named among the substitutes in each of the last three fixtures.

On the topic of young Liverpool midfielders, Harvey Elliott played the full 90 minutes in England U21s 3-0 victory away at Luxembourg.

The win maintains the side’s perfect start to the defence of their U21 Euros crown as they bid to qualify for the 2025 edition of the tournament.

Melkamu Frauendorf wasn’t named in the squad for Germany U20s as they drew 1-1 away to Poland, while Lewis Koumas was also forced to sit out as Wales U21s picked up a 1-0 win away at Finland.

The international break is almost over but we still have a number of fixtures to navigate on Tuesday night to ensure the Reds travel to Wolves this weekend unscathed.

Andy Robertson will lead Scotland out at Hampden Park in a friendly against England, while South American trio Alexis Mac Allister, Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez are among those expected to be involved for their respective countries.