With the Premier League now in full swing, September sees us add domestic cup and European football into the mix for 2023/24.

Liverpool made a promising start to the new season in August after picking up wins against Bournemouth and Newcastle with 10 men to take seven points from their opening three fixtures.

The transfer window will close on the opening day of September and then full focus can return solely to the football, well, albeit after an annoyingly timed international break.

Here are all the key dates for your diary in September.

September 1 – Europa League draw

It’s been a while since we’ve been in this competition, but the Reds will start the month by finding out who they will be facing in the Europa League group stage draw (12 noon UK).

Liverpool failed to qualify for the Champions League for the first time since 2016, when Jurgen Klopp took his team to the final in Basel.

The boss will be hoping to go one step further this season having fallen to defeat against Sevilla last time around.

September 1 – Transfer deadline day

Liverpool don’t typically get themselves caught up in the final day drama of the summer window, but things are different this year.

Ryan Gravenberch is booked in for his medical and set to become the fourth – and likely final – signing of the summer.

Elsewhere, there could be some youngsters head out on loan as the clock ticks towards the 11pm deadline.

September 3 – Aston Villa (H)

Plenty comes before it, but Liverpool’s first game of September sees Aston Villa make the trip to Anfield in what will be a tricky home test to begin the month.

Unai Emery took his side to seventh in the Premier League last season after replacing Steven Gerrard in the dugout back in October.

The visitors have also bought well this summer, adding the likes of Moussa Diaby and Pau Torres to their ranks, so three points will by no means be a foregone conclusion.

September 4-12 – International break

Just when we feel like we’re getting started, we are hit with an early international break!

The Reds have a 13-day gap between fixtures in which supporters will get the chance to draw their breath following what will hopefully be a third consecutive victory.

September 16 – Wolves (A)

It felt like we played Wolves every other week at one stage last season, but the Reds will return to Molineux looking to rectify the 3-0 defeat from their last league trip.

Wolves finished 13th last season and have taken three points from their opening three games of 2023/24, all of which coming at Goodison Park, it is worth pointing out!

Gary O’Neil took charge after Julen Lopetegui left the club just days before the start of the season, with O’Neil having guided Bournemouth to safety in 2022/23.

September 21 – Europa League begins

Liverpool get their latest European adventure underway as we get ourselves accustomed to football on Thursday nights!

Many are looking forward to seeing fringe players and youngsters get opportunities in the competition, but the manager will be keen to top the group in order to avoid an additional knockout tie in February.

A date in Dublin awaits if Liverpool can find their way through to the final in May, but the competition boasts a stronger selection of teams than some give it credit for.

September 24 – West Ham (H)

On the subject of European competition, Liverpool host the reigning Europa Conference League holders at Anfield on September 24.

David Moyes’ side finished 14th in the Premier League last season, but a fair chunk of their focus was placed on their continental exploits.

The Hammers lost their star man Declan Rice to Arsenal for £105 million this summer, but have conducted some shrewd business in recruiting Mohammed Kudus, Edson Alvarez and James Ward-Prowse to replace him.

September 26/27 – Leicester (H) – League Cup

Liverpool will begin their League Cup campaign with a repeat of the quarter-final tie in 2021/22 in which they went on to become winners.

Leicester suffered relegation to the Championship last season meaning these meetings will become a lot less frequent, but the sides did meet in Singapore during pre-season.

New manager Enzo Maresca left Pep Guardiola’s backroom team at Man City to take the hot seat at the King Power and will be keen to put on a good display against top-flight opposition.

September 30 – Tottenham (A)

The month concludes with a tricky trip to Ange Postecoglou’s Tottenham as the Reds look to end September on a high.

Liverpool struggled on the road last season but did pick up an impressive 2-1 win in this fixture back in November.

Spurs matched the Reds’ start to the Premier League with seven points from a possible nine in August and both sides will be aiming high this season.

Liverpool fixtures in September

First Team

U21s

Middlesbrough (H) – Premier League 2, Sunday 3, 2pm

– Premier League 2, Sunday 3, 2pm Morecambe (A) – EFL Trophy – Tuesday 19, 7pm

– EFL Trophy – Tuesday 19, 7pm Wolves (H) – Premier League 2, Sunday 24, 1pm

– Premier League 2, Sunday 24, 1pm Monaco (H) – Premier League International Cup – Wednesday 27, 7pm

U18s