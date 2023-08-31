Liverpool agree £34m Ryan Gravenberch transfer

Liverpool have reached an agreement with Bayern Munich over a €45 million (£38.5m) deal for Ryan Gravenberch.

The Dutchman has been given the green light to travel to Merseyside to put pen to paper on a five-year deal.

This Is Anfield understands the deal is a guaranteed €40 million (£34.25m), with a further €5 million in add-ons.

Gravenberch becomes Jurgen Klopp’s fourth midfield signing of the summer, joining Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai and Wataru Endo.

The 21-year-old has been a long-standing target for Liverpool, who missed out signing him when he moved to Bavaria from Ajax only last summer.

A disappointing campaign in Munich has led to the German champions putting him back on the market, though the Reds’ recruitment staff remain convinced of the player’s qualities.

Plans are being out place for Gravenberch to travel to Merseyside as early as Thursday night in order to put the finishing touches to a move.

He would need to be registered with the Premier League by 12pm on Friday in order to be able to make his debut against Aston Villa this weekend.

He will join up with international teammates Virgil van Dijk and Cody Gakpo at Anfield, becoming the 12th Dutchman to play for the Reds.