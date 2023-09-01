Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel has confirmed that Ryan Gravenberch is set to join Liverpool to “fight for a place” in Jurgen Klopp‘s midfield.

News broke on Thursday evening that the Reds had agreed a £34 million deal with the German champions to bring the midfielder to Anfield.

Gravenberch is expected to become the fourth midfield signing of the summer in a move that has been taken right to the wire ahead of Friday’s 11pm transfer deadline.

The Dutchman joined Bayern Munich from Ajax last summer but has failed to secure a regular place in Tuchel’s midfield.

The Bayern Munich manager has admitted that Gravenberch “wasn’t happy” with his lack of game time in Germany and that the midfielder will be heading to Merseyside.

“He’s a box-to-box midfielder for me, an attacking player. The main problem for him is that we don’t really play with a No. 8 in our 4-2-3-1 system,” explained Tuchel.

“Ryan is a very nice, hard-working, committed player. He wasn’t happy with his situation.

“He sees the chance in Liverpool to fight for a place at No. 8 in a 4-3-3. He’s wanted to go for a while. An offer came in and we discussed it. It’s not done yet, but the outcome is clear.”

Tuchel’s quotes appear to indicate that Gravenberch sees Liverpool as a better stylistic fit for his game, with his upcoming role yet to be fully determined.

It was reported earlier this month that Liverpool were targetting a “multi-functional” midfielder rather than a “specialist” No. 6 following Wataru Endo‘s arrival.

Gravenberch appears to fit that bill, featuring predominantly as a No. 8 but having also shown glimpses of his ability to act as a holding midfielder.

The 21-year-old played as a defensive midfielder in 17 of his 103 Ajax appearances and has also carried out the role at international level for the Netherlands.

It appears that mere formalities separate Gravenberch from being officially confirmed as a Liverpool player, with Tuchel verifying his departure with his latest quotes.

He will follow the signings of Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai and Endo as part of an emphatic midfield overhaul this summer.

Gravenberch is a player the club have monitored for some time and, aged just 21, he has a ceiling that fans can rightly get excited about.